Independent companies will be able to provide services at the airports Almaty from January 1

The independent providers of ground handling services will be able to operate at the airports of Nur-Sultan and Almaty from January 1, 2022, the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of Kazakhstan said.

From January 1, 2022, the airports of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, serving more than 2 million passengers per year, will be required to admit an independent provider of ground handling services," the report says.

According to the report, to date airports and airlines provide ground handling services: meeting and registering passengers, refueling with aviation fuel, controlling aircraft loading, de-icing and others.













