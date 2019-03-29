Infant mortality decreased by 12% in Q1 2013

Almaty. May 3. Kazakhstan Today - In the first quarter of 2013, the infant mortality rate has decreased by 12% to 12.5 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Health.



"In the I quarter of 2013, the infant mortality rate in Kazakhstan reduced by 12% to 12.5 per 1,000 live births compared with 14.2 at the same period last year," the Ministry said, according to the Prime Minister's official website.



The maternal mortality rate decreased by 4.4% and made 15.4 deaths per 100 thousand live births, compared to 16.1 in the I quarter of 2012.



It should be noted that the dynamics of the last three years shows that maternal mortality decreased 3.7 times, infant mortality decreased by 25% and mortality from cardiovascular diseases decreased by 20%.



According to the Ministry of Health, the reduction of maternal and infant mortality rates was made possible by the introduction of international perinatal technologies.



