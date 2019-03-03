Astana. July 3. Kazakhstan Today - Inflation in Kazakhstan increases 0.3% in June and 2.7% from the beginning of the year, Kazakhstan Today reports.



According to the Agency of Statistics, prices for food and nonfood items in the past month increased by 0.2%, paid services - by 0.4%.



"In the past month decrease in prices was recorded for eggs by 7.1%, grain - by 3.3%, fresh vegetables - by 1.6%, flour - by 0.9%, oils and fats, sugar - 0.6 %, fresh milk, rice - by 0.2%. Price increases noted for potatoes by 7.1%, meat and poultry, soft drinks - by 1%, fruits - by 0.5%, alcoholic beverages - by 0.4 %", Statistics Agency informs.



Prices for tobacco products increased by 1.2%, materials for maintenance and repair of residential buildings - by 0.8%, household goods - by 0.4%, personal care products - by 0.3%, clothing and footwear, pharmaceutical products - by 0.2%. Diesel became cheaper by 0.3%, gasoline - by 0.2%.



The price level in early childhood services increased by 0.8%, restaurants and hotels - by 0.6%, healthcare - by 0.5%, transport, hairdressing and personal service establishments - by 0.4%.



In the area of housing and communal services tariffs for gas transported through distribution networks increased by 2.3%, central heating - by 1%, garbage collection - by 0.7%, sewerage - by 0.1%, and the hot water down by 0.6%.



