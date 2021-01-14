Inflation keeps growing in Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, at the end of last year, annual inflation was 7.5%. Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev announced this at a meeting of the Government.





Annual inflation also formed in accordance with the National Bank's expectations at the level of 7.0-7.5%, accelerating to 7.5% at the end of 2020, compared to 7.3% a month earlier. The largest overall rise in prices is due to the food inflation," the head of the National Bank informed.





According to him, the annual growth in food prices increased from 10.8% to 11.3% against the background of increasing imbalances in the markets of certain food products, such as vegetable oil, sugar, eggs.





Non-food inflation slowed down from 5.7% to 5.5% amid slowing growth in prices for clothing and footwear to 4.8%. Inflation of paid services accelerated from 4.1% to 4.2% due to higher prices for catering and hotel services".













