Interdepartmental Commission considers issues of Kazakhstan's access to complex of candidate vaccines for COVID-19

At a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, a number of important issues were considered.





Ministries of Healthcare and Foreign Affairs reported on the work being done to conclude preliminary contracts for the purchase of vaccines against COVID-19.





The deputy prime minister instructed the state authorities to determine the groups to be vaccinated, make the necessary cost calculations, and also analyze the possibility of Kazakhstan's participation in the COVAX Facility program, which provides access to a complex of candidate vaccines for COVID-19.





The need to accelerate the development of a domestic vaccine against coronavirus infection, as well as to commission by the end of this year a biopharmaceutical plant for the production of vaccines at the Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems of the Ministry of Education and Science in the Zhambyl region, was noted.





Tugzhanov also instructed regional akimats and ministries to ensure the timely payment of appropriate allowances and compensations to medical workers involved in the fight against COVID-19.





At the meeting, a report was heard from the management of SK-Pharmacy LLP, who were informed about the presence of a monthly stock of medicines in hospitals. The deputy prime minister was instructed to provide a two-month supply of drugs for the treatment of COVID-19, as well as to form the necessary supply for the treatment of citizens at home.





Following the meeting, Tugzhanov gave a number of other specific instructions.













