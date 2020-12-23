IT system developed for natural resources accounting in Kazakhstan

An IT system is being developed for the accounting of natural resources in Kazakhstan, said Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.

The national databank will be developed for the environmental code. We are going to create an IT system into which all information related to land, water resources, forestry, all information related to waste processing and generation will be merged, " said Mirzagaliyev.

In his words, everything related to the ecology and nature will be digitized and placed in the national data bank.













