Italian Eni increases oil & gas production in Kazakhstan

Italian oil and gas company Eni increased its oil and natural gas production in Kazakhstan by 8.3 percent in 2018 compared to 2017, Trend reports with reference to the company's data.

Eni's oil and natural gas production in Kazakhstan in the 4th quarter of 2018 amounted to 162 kilobarrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) compared to 130 kboe/d in the same period of 2017.

The company's liquids production in the country totaled 110 kilobarrels per day (kbbl/d) in the period compared to 83 kbbl/d in the 4th quarter of the previous year.

As for the natural gas production, in the 4th quarter of 2018 it made up 287 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) compared to 256 mmcf/d in the same period of 2017.

In 2018, in general, Eni was producing an average of 143 kboe/d of oil and natural gas compared to 132 kboe/d a year earlier.

Liquids production in 2018 amounted to 94 kbbl/d compared to 83 kbbl/d in 2017.

Eni's natural gas production last year made up 265 mmcf/d compared to 264 mmcf/d in the previous year.

The Italian company operates two oil and gas fields in Kazakhstan - Kashagan and Karachaganak. The company holds a 16.81 percent share in the North Caspian Sea Production Sharing Agreement, which sets terms and conditions for the exploration and development of the giant Kashagan field.

Eni's interest in Karachaganak is 29.25 percent. Operations are conducted by the Karachaganak Petroleum Operating Consortium.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.