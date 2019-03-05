Japan to import rare earths from Kazakhstan

Tokyo. November 2. Kazakhstan Today - Japan is likely to start importing rare earths from Kazakhstan as early as January as part of its efforts to lower its dependence on China, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Friday, citing unidentified government sources.



"The Yomiuri said Japan plans to import a total of around 1,500 tonnes of rare earths from Kazakhstan a year, accounting for about 7.5 percent of its annual demand," Reuters reports.



"That includes about 20 tonnes a year of dysprosium, used in motors for electric and hybrid cars, which would account for 3 percent of Japan's demand for the material, it said," the article says.



