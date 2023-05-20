18.05.2023, 18:28 5511
JD com - new opportunities for the promotion of Kazakh export products in China
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev signed an agreement with Zhang Jiang, CEO of China Xinxing Group Co., LTD. The Chinese corporation acted as an investor in the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan on the JD com platform as a link between our manufacturers and consumers in China, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
This will enable Kazakhstani companies to promote their goods and services on the largest online platform for the sale of goods and services in China. At the moment, Xinxing company has expressed interest in exhibiting products of Kazakh LLP RG Brands Kazakhstan (tea, beverages), LLP Pamiy (chocolate paste), LLP Yakar (dragees, caramel candies) on the platform as a pilot.
Presenting the opportunities opening up for Kazakhstani exporters to promote their own products on an online platform JD.com Kairat Torebayev noted that the country already has a successful experience of opening a national pavilion on the international trading platform Alibaba.com. As of today, more than 7,500 Kazakhstani goods have already been placed on this trading platform. Over the past 3 years, the volume of sales on Alibaba.com exceeded 225 million US dollars.
Today in Xi'an, within the framework of the state visit, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan on an electronic platform JD.com . Today, the JD com platform has more than 400 million registered users. National pavilions of more than 44 countries of the world, including the EU, USA, Asia, and CIS countries, function on its platform.
18.05.2023, 11:54 5846
Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC
Changes to the composition of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC were made by the decision of the Sole Shareholder of NC KTZ JSC dated April 26, 2023, which entered into force on May 10, 2023, press service of KTZ informs.
- The powers of a member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director Nurlan Akhanzaripov were terminated ahead of schedule.
- Alexander Andreas Schierhuber was elected as a member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director.
Until recently, the 35-year-old Austrian was responsible for Eurasian traffic at Rail Cargo Austria, the freight company of ÖBB (Austrian Railways). During this time, he was also responsible for the further development of Austria's involvement in the "Middle Corridor". "KTZ is one of the most important links between Europe and Asia. Therefore, it is a great honor for me to contribute to the further success of Kazakh Railways", says Schierhuber and emphasizes "I am proud be part of the KTZ team."
Schierhuber started his career in the railroad industry at ÖBB Infrastruktur AG, where he served as Managing Director of the joint venture "Breitspur Planungsgesellschaft mbH" (BPG). BPG was a planning JV between the Russian, Ukrainian, Slovakian, and Austrian railways set itself the goal of establishing a continuous logistics corridor between China and Europe in the form of a direct link between the Vienna-Bratislava-Region and the 1520 railway network.
Schierhuber is holding Master degrees from Lauder Business School in Vienna as well as at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).
Taking into account the changes, the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC consists of 9 people:
- Yuri Lavrinenko - Chairman of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director;
- Nurlan Sauranbayev - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, Chairman of the Management Board;
- Nurzhan Baidauletov - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, Representative of the Sole shareholder;
- Yernat Berdigulov - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, Representative of the Sole shareholder;
- Nazira Nurbayeva - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, Representative of the Sole shareholder;
- Gibrat Auganov - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, Representative of the Sole shareholder;
- Ulf Wokurka - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director;
- Alexander Andreas Schierhuber - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director;
- John (Ian) McKay - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director.
18.05.2023, 10:19 6736
Economic Demonopolization Commission: Damumed database transferred to Ministry of Healthcare
Images | primeminister.kz
The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a regular meeting of the Economic Demonopolization Commission on Wednesday, May 17, with the participation of heads of central government agencies, the Prosecutor General's Office, the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition, the Agency for Financial Monitoring and other agencies, primeminister.kz reports.
It was noted that in implementation of the Commission's order the transfer of a 50% stake in the LPG storage park LLP to state ownership represented by the Atyrau Oil Refinery has been completed. A corresponding decision of the Specialized Interdistrict Administrative Court of the Atyrau Region came into legal force.
The Prime Minister has instructed to ensure the functioning of the enterprise in a normal mode and to continue work on the implementation of all necessary procedures arising from the decision of the court.
In addition, measures to develop competition in the market of information services in the health sector were considered. Today over 80% of the market is covered by Damumed system, which belongs to CIT Damu LLP. The lack of a full-fledged mechanism for data exchange between medical information systems at the national level has formed a non-competitive environment in the market, as a result of which Kazakhstan's health care organizations have difficulty transitioning from one medical information system to another.
In this regard, in execution of the order of the Commission on Demonopolization on April 27 of this year CIT Damu LLP gave the Damumed database to the Ministry of Healthcare to create a single republican repository of medical data based on the E-Densaulyk system under development and implementation of data exchange between medical institutions. This will allow third-party providers to provide relevant services to medical institutions on a competitive basis.
Alikhan Smailov noted the need to accelerate the work on creation of E-Densaulyk system and to prepare legislative amendments to improve the efficiency of regulation of this area.
The meeting participants also discussed the implementation of anti-monopoly response measures in the fuel and energy complex.
17.05.2023, 17:44 10951
Kazakhstan to extend price cap on liquified petroleum gas for domestic market
Kazakhstan is to increase the prices for liquified petroleum gas for domestic market not traded on commodity exchanges, Kazinform reports.
The Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan issued a draft decree approving a price cap on liquified petroleum gas for domestic market not traded on commodity exchanges at KZT40,320.00 per ton (excluding VAT) for the period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.
Notably, as of now, a price limit on liquified petroleum gas stands at KZT33,600 per ton.
Public discussions on the document will run until May 30.
17.05.2023, 14:22 11446
85% of transportation of socially significant goods by rail is carried out by wagons of "Kaztemirtrans" JSC
About 85% of transportation of socially significant cargoes across the country is provided by "Kaztemirtrans" JSC wagons annually. In 2022, 69.2 million tons of social cargo were transported. This year, this figure is projected to increase by 3%, press service of KTZ informs.
Socially significant goods are coal for the needs of the population and thermal power plants, crushed stone for the construction of infrastructure projects, flour products, food and perishable products.
For the transportation bulk cargo (coal, crushed stone, etc.), gondola cars of Kaztemirtrans JSC are used. Flour products, food products and perishable products are transported by a fleet of covered wagons. The issue of providing wagons is under the control of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
16.05.2023, 09:10 15471
Export of Kazakhstan cargoes via TITR increased by 2.7 times
Transportations of goods by rail along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) demonstrates a positive trend, press service of KTZ informs.
Stable growth is facilitated by a set of measures taken by KTZ for the development of the corridor. In January-March 2023, transportation on the TITR route increased by 63.7% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 433.2 thousand tons. More than 4000 twenty-foot equivalent containers (TEU) were transported.
The largest growth of 2.7 times fell on exports from Kazakhstan, import shipments also increased by 22%.
Unleashing the potential of TITR for NC KTZ JSC and the country as a whole is today one of the main transport vectors. Over the past year, a lot of work has been done, in view of the changing geopolitical situation, the load on the route has increased significantly.
It is important to understand that a multimodal route links a number of countries and requires several cargo transshipments through seaports. Together with the participants of the route, measures are taken daily to improve the infrastructure, remove barriers, increase the capacity of the corridor and reduce the time for the movement of goods.
To date, tomato paste, chemicals and equipment are transported in transit from China in containers to Southern Europe and Turkey. Non-ferrous metals, ferroalloys, lentils, grain cargoes and much more are being loaded from Kazakhstan," says Kairat Utyapov, head of KTZ Express JSC.
The development of the corridor is also facilitated by the implementation of large infrastructure projects along the route, including the construction of second railway tracks at the Dostyk-Moiynty section, a container hub in the port of Aktau, and a bypass railway line at Almaty station.
15.05.2023, 16:45 16916
162,4 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered in March
In March 2023, 162,4 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the indicator increased by 2,3 times, including passenger cars and buses - 2,3 times, trucks 2,4 times, press service of the National Bureau of Statistics.
Thus, as of April 1, 2023, the number of registered vehicles in Kazakhstan amounted to 4 668 thousand units, of which 87,6% were passenger cars, 10,3% were trucks and 2,1% were buses.
According to the type of fuel used, 82,4% of vehicles move on gasoline, the share of cars on mixed fuel is 7,6%, diesel fuel is 7,4%, the number cars on gas increased by 1,642 units compared to the same period last year, the share of gas-filled cars in the total number of vehicles was 0,2% another 1,936 units of cars move due to electricity.
In March 2023, 2321 road accidents were registered, in which 3340 people were injured. In comparison with the corresponding period of 2022, the injured rate decreased by 10,8%.
15.05.2023, 10:12 16831
Issues of development of railway engineering discussed at the XI Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan in Astana
Images | railways.kz
The XI Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan was attended by representatives of state bodies, research organizations and key machine-building enterprises (JSC Lokomotiv kurastyru zauyty, JSC Electric locomotive kurastyru zauyty, STADLER KAZAKHSTAN LLP, etc.), press service of KTZ informs.
The sectional meeting on the development of railway engineering was opened by Y. Lavrinenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC. He noted the need to strengthen the role of the state in supporting the railway engineering industry and taking measures to stimulate the industry, taking into account the limited infrastructural capabilities of NC KTZ JSC, in the context of the geopolitical situation and its impact on the participants in the transportation process.
The meeting addressed issues of increasing the competitiveness of railway products, localizing production, digitalizing the industry, and developing low-carbon technologies. Attention is focused on the training and development of railway engineering personnel.
B. Kotyrev, Chief Engineer of NC KTZ JSC, emphasized that one of the main guarantors of the stability of the transportation process is reliable, affordable and competitive rolling stock, as well as the professional level of engineering and technical workers.
During the event, a solemn presentation of certificates to manufacturers of new equipment that has passed operational tests on the infrastructure of "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC took place.
12.05.2023, 10:31 23906
Medium business should become growth driver of Kazakhstan manufacturing industry - Alikhan Smailov
Images | primeminister.kz
A wide range of issues of development of the manufacturing industry was discussed at the meeting of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov with representatives of medium-sized businesses, primeminister.kz reports.
The discussion was attended by entrepreneurs from Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, Atameken, as well as ministers, deputy akims of cities and heads of quasi-public sector responsible for promotion of business initiatives and state support.
In March, at the opening of the first session of the 8th Parliament, the head of state noted that the country needs a "new wave" of entrepreneurs capable of taking responsibility for economic progress.
It is the medium business that has high expectations, which should become the core of this progress, the growth driver of the manufacturing sector with the production of competitive products and the provision of a wide range of services", - Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
During the meeting, participants discussed issues of access to finance, increasing output, import substitution and development of new production niches, implementation of state support programs, public procurement, taxation, certification, development of industrial zones and industrial parks, innovation, exports, job creation, training of specialists and a number of other issues.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin, Industry and Infrastructural Development Marat Karabayev, Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, Healthcare Azhar Giniyat made comments on key problematic issues.
Prime Minister stressed that state agencies will be instructed to work with the business community to address all voiced questions.
In his speech he noted that, according to world practice, medium-sized businesses are most adapted to constantly changing market conditions. This makes it a major player in economic development. In this regard, the most developed countries actively encourage small businesses to expand and strengthen their position in the global market.
Here we do not need to go far for examples. Companies such as Samsung, Toyota or Hyundai also started out as small and medium-sized enterprises, and today we know them as successful world leaders. In turn, I want to assure you that the government will continue to take all necessary measures to create a favorable environment and comprehensive support for business", - Alikhan Smailov said.
The Head of Government added that a new Tax Code that would reduce the burden and simplify tax administration procedures was being developed.
In addition, in order to further protect the rights of entrepreneurs it is being introduced regulation "from scratch", which will abolish 10 thousand unreasonable requirements for business and automate procedures in all spheres of state control.
This will allow from the new year, after the end of the moratorium on inspections of business, all schedules of inspections will be formed on the basis of automated risk management systems, eliminating the human factor. This will reduce the number of inspections and increase the effectiveness of state control", - Prime Minister said.
He also added that on behalf of the President a new model of public-private partnership had been developed to facilitate access to public resources and infrastructure. At the local level will also continue to support the allocation of land, infrastructure and other issues within the competence of the akimats.
The akimats have set specific KPIs for attracting investment in fixed capital and creating new jobs. At the same time today corporate income taxes from SMEs are transferred to the local budget level, so the akimats are interested in expanding the private sector. I want to emphasize once again that the Government is also always open to dialogue with the business and is ready to support projects that contribute to its development", - Alikhan Smailov concluded.
