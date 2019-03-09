Jupiter Energy announces early results from Kazakhstan well

London. October 8. Kazakhstan Today - Jupiter Energy announced the results of the initial analysis of the J-55 well in Kazakhstan, saying that they show a 112 metre gross reservoir and 60 metres of net pay oil in the mid-Triassic horizon.

According to Proactive Investors, "it is the company's fifth well and the second of the year and it was targeting a new accumulation close to its Akkar East oilfield. Jupiter said J-55 displayed similar attributes to the Akkar East."

"This initial data was released by company after it finished drilling. The plan now is to complete the well casing and then stimulate and flow test J-55. The drill rig is moving to the site of the J-58 well, where drilling will begin before the end of the month," the online edition writes.

"Jupiter Energy Limited (ASX: JPR & AIM: JPRL) is an oil exploration and production company, listed on both the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) and London AIM (AIM), with acreage in Kazakhstan. Its initial purchase was 100% of an exploration permit (known as Block 31) in the Mangistau Basin," Proactive Investors informs.



