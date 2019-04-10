Kashagan to become the flagship of Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry in the next 50-70 years

Astana. 15 September. Kazakhstan Today - President of the Kazakhstan Society of Petroleum Geologists Baltabek Kuandykov in his interview to the PrimeMinister.kz noted that the maximum potential of the Kashagan field will be revealed in 25-30 years. Then, the extraction of the "black gold" at Kashagan will reach 60 million tons per year and will remain for a long time at this level.



Baltabek Kuandykov stood at the origins of the development of the Kashagan field in 1993, as Deputy Minister of Energy and Fuel Resources, he participated in the formation of an international consortium that included such oil giants as American Mobil, Dutch Shell, British Petroleum, Italian Agip, French Total and others.



In 1997, a production sharing agreement was signed in Washington on Kashagan. The first wellsite was drilled in 2000, it was stated that the field's reserves are about 30 billion barrels of oil per year. On a global scale, Kashagan was the largest field discovered in the last 30-40 years.



This breakthrough was achieved thanks to well-organized work on the Caspian shelf and in the industry as a whole, the expert believes.



Oil production began at the Kashagan field on September 28 in 2016.



"This is the first offshore field that Kazakhstan is developing. Plus - this is a special deposit with its own mining and geological special conditions. He is characterized by an ultrahigh pressure, a very high content of hydrogen sulphide, and a high formation temperature of about 100 ИC. In addition, the Caspian Sea is unique in itself. It is called the sea, but in winter, almost half - all of its northern part freezes. This does not allow us to ensure normal operation at offshore facilities," the expert explained.



As an additional obstacle to normal oil production, Baltabek Kuandykov called the shallow northern part of the Caspian Sea. In the Kashagan area, the water depth is only 4-5 meters, which impedes the movement of large vessels.



It is also important that the Caspian Sea is located in a special ecological zone. Sturgeon, sea seals and other species of rare animals listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan inhabit this place. It was necessary to comply with all the requirements not to harm the environment.



But, despite all the difficulties, the field was launched, and produced 5 million tons of oil in 2017. Until the end of the year it is planned to extract about 8-8.5 million tons of oil. Day after day Kashagan increases its oil production.



"Today we are at the first stage on Kashagan. This is a trial phase, which will show what kind of work we should do, what should we look for. The first phase will reach its maximum value by about 2020-2023. After that, we will start implementing the second phase - then in a year we will be able to produce up to 35-40 million tons of oil. In 25-30 years we will reach the maximum, the third phase, which is about 60 million tons of oil per year," B. Kuandykov noted.



The scale of the expert's forecasts can be estimated in comparison - today Kazakhstan with its 250 deposits gives about 80 million tons of oil.



In conclusion, Baltabek Kuandykov expressed his confidence that the full-scale development of Kashagan will allow Kazakhstan to become one of the largest oil suppliers and will have a positive effect on the economy.



