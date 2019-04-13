"KazAgroFinance" financially supported 85 investment projects of agricultural sphere

Almaty. July 23. Kazakhstan Today - "KazAgroFinance" JSC approved 85 investment projects in agricultural sphere amounting to USD 473.3 mln, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"Presently, the Company has approved 85 investment projects totaling USD 473.3 mln including 62 investment projects that have already received financial support in the amount of USD 237 mln. 35 projects in all the regions of Kazakhstan have been put into service," the Prime Minister's official website quotes the press service of the Company.



Besides, the Company invested about USD 1.7 bln in development of agriculture including more than 20 thousand of machinery units and equipment in the form of leasing and credits amounting USD 1.2 bln. It should be noted that 59 big projects of the agricultural sector included in the Industrialization Map of Kazakhstan are implemented thanks to financial support of "KazAgroFinance" JSC.



According to the forecasts of "KazAgroFinance" JSC, implementation of these 59 projects promotes resolution of social problems in the regions besides economic issues because construction of new enterprises provides for creation of 3.7 thousand new jobs.



More than a half of them have already been launched and organized their production lines. "12 projects are concentrated in Kostanay region, 7 projects - in South Kazakhstan and Pavlodar region and 5 projects - in Aktobe, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions," the statement reads.



The projects which are currently at the stage of financing and construction are expected to be put into service during this or the next year.



The priority direction is financing of projects in processing industry, establishment of the network of big dairy farms, poultry farms, greenhouses, modern vegetable stores, productions on assembly of agricultural machinery and projects with introduction of drop irrigation technologies.



