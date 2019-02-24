Kazakh exporters to enjoy simplified accession to markets of China, UAE, Iran

Kazakhstan will simplify the procedure of accession of the domestic exporters to the Chinese, Emirati and Iranian markets.

According to Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Zhenis Kassymbek, these measures will be a kind of non-financial support of exporters launched at the instruction of the President.

We are planning to simplify the procedure of our exporters' accession to the markets of China, the UAE and Iran, by inviting a committee of visitors from these countries to our enterprises," said the Minister.

In general, as the Minister noted, 500bn tenge were envisaged for exporters' support measures for 2019-2021. 470bn tenge of this amount will be a part of financial support, while 30bn tenge will be spent on non-financial measures.

Financial support measures include preferential loans, pre-export financing and provision of state guarantees. Non-financial measures include compensation for transport expenses and service support.

