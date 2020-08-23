Kazakh President got familiarized with Turkestan socioeconomic development

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with Turkestan socioeconomic development, the Akorda press service informs.





Head of State visited the new Zhibek Zholy Park stretching over 32 ha. It was built with support of Almaty, Akmola and Karaganda regions. The presentation of a number of projects realized in the city took place at this park.





The President was briefed on the progress of construction of a new international airport of Turkestan. It will be completed and put into operation by the year-end.





















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.