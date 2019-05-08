Kazakhs transferred abroad over KZT550bn in 2018

Money transfers from Kazakhstan to abroad via money transfer systems from January to December of 2018 were KZT553.5 billion, a 23.2% increase compared with 2017, ranking.kz has informed.





In November, the number of money transfers was KZT54.3 billion, by 7.9% higher than in November 2018, and 11.8% less compared to a month earlier when a record KZT61.6 billion were transferred.





The leader in money transfers from Kazakhstan is Russia (KZT213.1 billion, with 24.2 year-over-year increase). The country’s share rose from 38.2% to 38.5%. The top three receiving countries also include Uzbekistan (KZT104.8 billion, 25.6% increase), with its share increased from 18.6% to 18.9% and Turkey (KZT64.6 billion, 87.5% increase), with the increase in its share from 7.7% to 11.7%.





As for international money transfer systems, Zolotaya Korona (65.9%) accounts for 86%, Western Union (12.8%) and Unistream (7.3%).





Money transfers through Zolotaya Korona are available in seven banks, Western Union – in six, and Unistream – in three.





Kazakhstan’s banks such as ATFBank, Nurbank and Tsesnabank are more active working with all money transfer systems.









