Kazakhstan-CA trade turnover stands at $4.6bn in 2020

Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the Central Asian countries stood at $4.6bn last year, Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov said.





Uzbekistan accounted for around $2.1bn of Kazakhstan’s exports to the Central Asian countries in 2020. The exported products included wheat, flour, oil, oil products, metals, and metal products.





Kazakhstan exported products worth $800mln, including wheat, natural gas, oil products, and coal, to Tajikistan. The country’s exports to Kyrgyzstan stood at $562mln last year.





According to the minister, Kazakhstan imports textile, building materials, and fruits and vegetables.





In his words, the countries now trade mechanical engineering products as part of cooperation.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.