Kazakhstan adopts fishery development program

The Kazakh Government adopted the fishery development program until 2030.

As the Kazakh PM, Askar Mamin, noted fishing industry is one of the promising directions rapidly developing both in the world and Kazakhstan. As the experts believe Kazakhstan has great potential in developing fishery.

Export of fish products is expected to grow from 30 to 136,000 tons a year by 2030. It will let decrease import from 45 to 25,000 tons a year. Besides, domestic consumption will double. Fishery development will create up to 50,000 workplaces. The amount of raised fish will grow 30 times from current 9,000 tons up to 270,000 tons in 2030," the PM said.

The PM supported the Ecology Ministry's suggestions.

The draft fishery development program until 2030 was approved during the meeting. The same time the PM charged the Ecology Ministry jointly with concerned state bodies and regional administrations to provide timely realization of the program and achieve the goals set.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.