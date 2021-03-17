Kazakhstan and Egypt muftis signed joint agr’t

During an official visit to Egypt, the chairman of the SAMK Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly visited the Fatwa Center in Cairo and met with the Mufti of Egypt Shawky Allam, Kazpravda.kz cites the press service of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.





The parties discussed a number of issues of concern to the Muslim Ummah and agreed to accept a joint fatwa.





The muftis of Kazakhstan and Egypt officially signed an agreement on scientific and religious cooperation between the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan and the Fatwa Center of the Arab Republic of Egypt and exchanged documents with the purpose of expanding bilateral cooperation and brotherhood.













