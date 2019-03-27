Kazakhstan and Germany to cover grain deficit in Russia

Moscow. November 8. Kazakhstan Today - Russia's miller's union said it has asked the government to ease conditions for importing wheat from Kazakhstan and rye from Germany this spring to cover a shortage after drought slashed grain crops.



According to Reuters, Russia, historically the world's number three global exporter, was hit by hot and dry weather this year, which slashed its wheat harvest by third. Its exportable surplus has already been exhausted.



"It would be appropriate to think in advance about creating attractive conditions for milling wheat imports to Russia (mainly from Kazakhstan) and for rye imports from Germany, which has a good harvest this year," the union said in a letter to Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who oversees the farm sector.



