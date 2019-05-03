Kazakhstan and Iran pledge to boost sales up to USD 3 bln

Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Iran to Kazakhstan Majid Samadzadeh Saber, the Ministry's press service reports.

The parties debated preparations for the regular 16th meeting of the intergovernmental commission to be held in Nur-Sultan. Early this year the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry was delegated the funcstions of the co-chair of Kazakhstan-Iran intergovernmental commission for trade and economic, scientific and technical and cultural cooperation.

The sides also touched upon issues concerning increase of agricultural goods turnover between the two nations and agreed to boost sales up to USD 3 bln in three years to come. Great attention was paid also to investment cooperation issues. Iran expressed interest in implementing joint projects on agricultural goods processing in Kazakhstan with further exports to Iran.

The agricultural goods turnover increased 1.8 times in 2018 against 2017 to hit USD 364.7 mln. Export from Kazakhstan to Iran grew by 1.9 times last year against 2017. Import from Iran to Kazakhstan rose by 25.7% to make USD 35.9 mln.

