Kazakhstan and North Macedonia will coop in convicts extradition

Kazakhstan and North Macedonia will cooperate in the extradition, transfer of convicted persons and provision of mutual legal assistance in criminal cases. Ratification of the relevant agreements was approved by the Majilis at a plenary session.





In accordance with the Treaty on the Extradition of Persons, the parties undertake to hand over to each other the wanted persons who are in their territories in order to carry out criminal prosecution for crimes entailing extradition.





Ratification of the Treaty will increase the effectiveness of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against crime," the conclusion says.





The agreement between Kazakhstan and North Macedonia on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases implies provision of mutual legal assistance in criminal cases, which includes determination of the location and identification of a person and objects, service of documents, transfer of materials and material evidence related to criminal proceedings, obtaining testimony and statements, temporary transfer of detainees and conducting searches, seizure of evidence, confiscation of assets.





The agreement stipulates, among other things, the grounds for refusing to provide legal assistance.













