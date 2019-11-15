Kazakhstan and the Netherlands debate economic cooperation issues

As part of his official trip to The Hague, Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin held talks with his counterpart, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, the PM’s press service reports.

The parties debated prospects for further promotion of trade and economic ties, cooperation in spheres such as investment, energy, finance, transport and logistics, agriculture, IT and science.

The Netherlands is one of the key trade, economic and investment partners of Kazakhstan in Europe. Over the years of independence, the gross inflow of direct investments from the Netherlands to Kazakhstan exceeded USD 92 bln. Following the results of 2018, the sales reached USD 6.5 bln.

Rutte expressed confidence that the official visit of the Kazakh PM to the Netherlands would give a great impact for further development of bilateral cooperation.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.