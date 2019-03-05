Kazakhstan citizens have taken mortgage loans for 1 trillion tenges year to date

The mortgage is key to develop housing construction. Over the year, the volumes of mortgage loans of Kazakhstan citizens have increased by 13%. The market has new beneficial housing programmes, ranking,kz reports.





The volume of mortgage loans provided by the banks to the population of the country has increased over the month by 1.3%, and over the year - by 13%m up to 1.14 trillion tenges. The biggest annual increase was seen in West Kazakhstan region (by 30.3%, up to 39.4 billion tenges), Kostanay region (by 26.8%, up to 35 billion tenges) and Akmola region (by 22.1%, up to 28.8 billion tenges).





The biggest volumesof mortgage loans are focuced in the capital cities: thus, the financial centre of Almaty accounts for 26.8% of loans in the sector, and Astana - for 24.5%.





The increase in mortgage loans as the key driver of house construction is significantly important, taking into account the decrease in the pace of house construction. We note that following the results of the first half year, 5.8 million square metres of housing were brought into operation, that is by 4.8% more that a year ago. To compare, the indications of the same period of 2017 were higher than these of 2016 by 11%.





The market of mortgage are drived by beneficial mortgage state programmes, as well as by the system of mortgage agreements. From July the National Bank of Kazakhstan has launched the new programme initiated by the President of the country - '7-20-25'. Following the programme, 2 commercial banks started to provide loans, 5 banks provide consultations on the particiaption conditions, and other 2 banks hold preparation works to take part in the programme.





Also, from July of this year, the improved conditions for the Svoi dom (Own home) programme in the House Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan has launched - lower interest rate (7% with further decrease to 5% interest) and more comfort down payment (20%). The amount of a loan can reach 90 million tenges. Within the programme, the bank proposes its depositors housing below market prices.





The '5-20-25 programme has already been launched, which include the improved conditions of the Nurly zher programme. Earlier, in order to participate in the programme, it was necessary to have 30% of the total price of the house, and now the down payment is decreased to 20%. The preferencial interest rate for loans remains the same - 5%. The term of a loan following the programme reachs 25 years, but, as a rule, the average term of a loan is up to 14 years. '





The preferential loans eejoy popularity among Kazakhstan citizens. Thus, loans of the House Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan equal to 46.2% of the total mortgage loans of the banking sector of the country, against 37.2% a year ago and 17.3% five years ago.





In addition to the certain necessity to develop the martgage for driving house construction, this sector is called to activate the whole market of loans as a whole.





We note that in general the volume of total loan portfolios has decreased over the year by 13.2% for the second-tier banks. That is, in general the segment of providing loans is well down in the country.





At the same time, on the background of the decreasing level of loan provision in the whole banking sector, the portfolio of the House Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan that specializes in mortgage loans has increased year-to-year by 40.4%, up to 528.2 billion tenges following June of the present year.









