Kazakhstan deploying new measure on state support for exporters

Kazakhstan has affirmed a Road Map on non-resource export marketing activities, told Azamat Askaruly Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration.

According to his words, a Road Map on non-resource export marketing activities has been approved. Taken arrangements will help to increase the non-resource export indicator to $38 billion by 2025.

Besides, in order to implement the State of the Nation Address the Ministry has started work on introducing a new measure of the state support. The new measure of the state support will help to identify prospective highly efficient export oriented small business entities, concluded Mr.Askaruly.

