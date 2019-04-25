Kazakhstan develops domestic tourism

Almaty. September 11. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan is experiencing a growth in domestic tourism. During one year, enterprises of the tourism industry provided services worth 74 billion tenge, Kazakhstan Today reports.



As Caspionet writes, currently, the tourism industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the service sector of the world economy. For many countries, foreign tourism is a major factor in the growth of the national economy and an important source of export earnings. For example, revenue from tourism in Spain is around 19 billion US dollars and in Turkey it equals to 20% of the value of exports.



Kazakhstan is actively developing all kinds of tourism. Although in the pre-crisis time, business tourism was the first, today it is the market of ecotourism which is witnessing growth.



"We are very pleased that interest in Kazakhstan and ecotourism is growing. Although income from tourism is growing well, ecotourism is growing with a geometric progression. According to 2010 data, Kazakhstan welcomed 172 thousand people and in 2011 this number reached 202 thousand. This year we are expecting 15% growth", Aigul Issagulova, Head of the Information and Resource Centre of ecotourism in Almaty said.



Today, between 2 and 3 thousand travel agencies of Kazakhstan are providing services as tour operators. A small proportion of them offer tours around the country.



"If we take all travel companies as 100%, then 10% are working with domestic tourism. Maybe I am wrong and the real figure is 15%. In this area, Kazakhstan, just like the whole world, has a positive trend. We are witnessing an increase", Aigul Issagulova added.



An important advantage of ecotourism is that with a relatively small investment, it is possible to immediately receive income, whilst ensuring a rapid turnover of funds. After all, everything tourists need is nature and a taste of real life.



