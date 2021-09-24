Kazakhstan, EBRD to sign agreements worth $600 million by year-end

Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin held talks with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, the PM's press office said on Thursday.

Over the year some 300 projects worth over USD 10 bln were funded by the EBRD in such priority sectors of Kazakhstan such as economy, finance, infrastructure, energy, small and medium business, agriculture, IT. Following 2021 agreements on realization of joint projects worth $600 million will be signed," Mamin said.

The parties debated practical realization of the framework agreement on partnership between the Kazakh Government and EBRD on expansion of cooperation aimed at the country’s sustainable development and growth. It was signed this March.

They also discussed further expansion of EBRD participation in the development of infrastructure, development of the country’s energy sector decarbonization program, Green Cities EBRD projects, small and medium business support.





1st Deputy PM Alikhan Smailov, National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev, Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Ecology Minister Serikkali Brekeshev, Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi, and others took part in the meeting.













