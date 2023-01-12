11.01.2023, 15:45 3636
Kazakhstan exports nearly 200 thou tons of crop products to Azerbaijan
The draft law ratifying the agreement between the Kazakh and Azerbaijani governments on cooperation in the field of quarantine and plant protection was approved by deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Kazakhstan joined the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) on April 29, 2010. The international obligations Kazakhstan made include observance and application of international standards on phytosanitary measures. Compliance with these requirements will ensure a favorable phytosanitary situation in our countries," said Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev.
As of today, Kazakhstan exports around 200 thousand tons of crop products to Azerbaijan, with grains (wheat, barley, and oat) as well as rice and legumes making up the bulk.
According to the data, Kazakhstan imports around 14.5 thousand tons of fruits and vegetables per year from Azerbaijan.
11.01.2023, 15:19 3721
Kazakhstan to select supplier for nuclear power plant this year - PM
The Premier emphasized that ‘Kazakhstan wants to develop it together with companies that boast the world’s most cutting-edge technologies in that respect’
Tell a friendPrime Minister Alikhan Smailov Wednesday commented on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan and selection of the supplier for NPP, Kazinform correspondent reports. When asked about the construction of the nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting, Prime Minister Smailov noted that ‘a nuclear power plant is a complex facility’. The Premier emphasized that ‘Kazakhstan wants to develop it together with companies that boast the world’s most cutting-edge technologies in that respect’. He added that Kazakhstan hadn’t fixed upon Russia’s Rosatom as the top choice for supplier for the nuclear power plant. The decision, according to Smailov, will be made this year after consultations with international experts.
09.01.2023, 10:38 10491
Khorgos border checkpoint resumes its work
The largest border crossing point located on the border of Kazakhstan and China, Khorgos, resumed its work on January 8, Kazinform correspondent reports quoting the CCTV.
As earlier reported, China’s authorities eased border restrictions from January 8. The border crossing by road is also set to reopen though a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 48 hours is still a mandate. Authorities also canceled inbound quarantine upon arrival in China.
On January 8 two big passenger buses entered China through the Khorgos checkpoint.
06.01.2023, 20:23 12911
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on joint construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Energy Ministers Bolat Akchulakov of Kazakhstan, Taalaibek Ibrayev of Kyrgyzstan, and Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov of Uzbekistan signed a roadmap to jointly carry out the project "Construction of Kambarata HPP-1" on January 6 in the Kyrgyz capital, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry.
Within the signed roadmap the sides agreed on the main conditions of the project’s realization and outlined steps to timely commission the hydroelectric power plant.
Kazakhstan joined the project as part of the agreements reached during the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan in May 2022.
Kambarata HPP-1 will be the largest power plant in Kyrgyzstan and will provide electricity in Central Asia and stabilize the region’s water provision.
05.01.2023, 17:08 19106
Last year's air passenger traffic to exceed 10 million mark in Kazakhstan
Air passenger traffic rose 15% and stood at 9.9mln in 11 months of 2022
Air passenger traffic was up 15% in 2022 and is set to cross the 10 million mark for the first time since independence in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee.
Air passenger traffic milestone comes as travel by air has been demonstrating steady growth compared to a year before and the pre-pandemic period.
So, air passenger traffic rose 15% and stood at 9.9mln in 11 months of 2022.
According to preliminary data, the figure is to stand at 10.8 million passengers, up 15% than the previous year’s 9.4 million passengers.
In January-November 2022, the Kazakhstani airlines carried million passengers (6.9mln in 2021, and 4.1mln in 2020) on domestic routes, and 2.9 million people (1.7mln in 2021, and 0.9mln in 2020) on international routes.
Air Astana’s passenger traffic was around 3.7mln, FlyArystan around 3.0mln, SCAT 2.7mln, and Qazaq air 0.5mln.
30.12.2022, 17:37 32476
Inflow of foreign investments in Kazakhstan increased by 17.8%
According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, by the end of 9 months of 2022 gross inflow of foreign direct investments (FDIs) in Kazakhstan amounted to 22.1 billion US dollars, showing a 17.8% growth compared to the same period of last year ($18.7 billion). The indicator for three quarters of 2022 is comparable with the volume of attracted investments for the entire year 2021 ($23.8 billion), Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA.
Noteworthy is the growth of investment inflow in manufacturing (+36.9%) to the level of $4.9 billion with a share of 22.3% of the total volume of FDI. Agriculture grew 247% ($23.5 million), construction: 87.8% ($684.3 million), wholesale and retail trade: 32.6% ($3.8 billion), transportation and warehousing: 20.1% ($938.7 million), mining: 11.7% ($10.1 billion).
The Netherlands ($5.5 billion), USA ($5 billion), Switzerland ($2.6 billion), Belgium ($1.3 billion), Russia ($1.3 billion) and South Korea ($1.1 billion) are among the top investing countries in Kazakhstan. At the same time, the inflow of FDI from South Korea reached a record high in the history of bilateral relations.
The positive dynamics of growth in FDI inflows is evidence of foreign investors' confidence in our country and the ongoing reforms, despite external factors that put pressure on investment flows into our country.
30.12.2022, 13:26 32561
Kazakhstan to reduce oil export in 2023
In 2023, Kazakhstan will export less oil than in 2021, Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov said at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.
In 2022, oil output is expected at 84mln tonnes that is 96.5% against 2021. The reduction in oil export is explained by out-of-schedule repair works at the Bolashak Plant, Kashagan oil deposit, suspension of Orenburg Oil Refinery’s operation where gas from Karachaganak is supplied as well as repair works at the CPC. This fact also affected negatively oil export which is expected at the level of 64.8mln tonnes, that is 4.1% less than in 2021," Bulat Akchulakov said.
In his words, the Ministry plans that oil output in 2023 will be at 90.5mln tonnes, while its export will make 71 mln tonnes. Oil processing in 2022 will reach 18mln tonnes that is 5.8% more compared to 2021. Oil products manufacture is expected at 13.7mln tonnes or 108.3% against 2021.
Due to the scheduled repair works at all four large oil refineries, processing and manufacture of oil products in 2023 will reduce by 0.6% and 2.2% respectively.
30.12.2022, 13:03 32656
Tengiz to increase oil production by 12 mln tons a year
Karachaganak filed launched the fourth gas reinjection compressor
Oil production at Tengiz oilfield will increase by 12 mln tons a year," Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told a briefing.
The Minister revealed that an expansion project is being developed there to let increase oil production by 12 mln tons a year. It is expected to complete the project in 2024.
He also added that Karachaganak filed launched the fourth gas reinjection compressor. The fifth compressor realization worth USD 1 bln kicked off and the final investment decision on the construction of the sixth compressor worth USD 735 mln was made.
Kashagan field started development of the associated gas processing project with a capacity of 1 bln cu m a year.
The Minister said in order to raise efficiency of the said projects the complex plan for the development of the largest oil and gas projects will be prepared with the foreign partners.
Source: kazinform
28.12.2022, 15:37 40916
AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiary
AD Ports Group has signed a shareholder agreement with KMTF (Kazmortransflot), a fully-owned offshore logistics and services subsidiary of the Kazakh National Oil Company (KazMunayGas), to launch an exclusive joint venture, 51 percent owned by AD Ports Group and 49 percent owned by KMTF, to provide offshore and shipping services for energy companies in the Caspian Sea, WAM reports.
The two parties have also signed an agreement to pool tanker resources.
The joint venture, which will look at investments opportunistically, will offer a broad range of services, including offshore support vessels, integrated offshore logistics and subsea solutions and, at a later stage, will offer container feedering, ro-ro and crude oil transportation in the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea.
The enterprise will tender for a number of identified projects with estimated maritime contract values of more than US$780 million.
By combining AD Ports Group’s diverse portfolio of global maritime services and shallow water offshore expertise with the strong fleet, track record and local knowledge of KMTF, the joint venture will create an essential new entrant in the highly valued Caspian Sea and the Black Sea region.
The endeavour can expect to create opportunities around the region, particularly with the ongoing upgrades of fleets and facilities and some major offshore projects, such as the multi-billion-dollar expansion of the Kashagan field.
AD Ports Group and KMTF also signed a seven-year vessel pooling agreement, the joint venture includes the provision of several tankers for the transportation of crude oil internationally. The agreement will see KMTF’s fleet working alongside SAFEEN Group’s existing AFRAMAX tanker, intending to acquire further vessels in the short term. The objective is to jointly carry 8-10 million tonnes of crude annually in the medium term.
The Caspian Sea region is one of the oldest oil-producing areas in the world and is an increasingly important source of global energy production.
Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of AD Ports Group, said that this new joint venture with KMTF opens the door to enormous opportunities in the Caspian Sea, which plays a key role in global energy production. It is serviced by prominent players within the energy sector. By providing maritime services in this key market, AD Ports Group has reached a new level of internationalisation and development.
Mirzagaliyev Magzum, Chairman, KazMunayGas, stated, "As the world looks for reliable energy sources in challenging conditions, we can provide a full portfolio of services supported by a modern fleet and teams of experts combining local knowledge and global experience. Companies operating in the Caspian Sea oil fields are looking for reliable partners and a broad range of value-added services. Working together, KMTF and AD Ports Group will provide the ideal solution."
Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said that this joint venture - which is the first of its kind between a UAE company and the Kazakh National Oil Company - reflects how far and how fast we have grown, and how capable we now are of providing advanced offshore services in key global markets.
Source: kazinform
