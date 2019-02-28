Astana. December 7. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan extends fuel exports ban, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"At present Kazakhstan and Russia are negotiating on the amount of gasoline supply in 2012," Kazakh Minister of Oil and Gas Sauat Mynbayev said at a plenary sitting of the Kazakh Parliament's Senate today in Astana.



According to S. Mynbayev, the ban on exports of fuels acting now has been extended in 2012.



