Kazakhstan failed to fulfill plan for aviation kerosene production in 2020

The indicator for motor gasoline production makes 4.48 million tons or 102.6%, diesel fuel - 4.55 million tons or 102.2% to the plan, jet fuel - 0.44 million tons or 93.4% of the plan, fuel oil - 2.1 million tons or 108.2% of the plan, "Nogayev said.
In his words, 11.53 million tons of oil were processed in 2020.
Source: KazTAG
