Система Orphus

Kazakhstan failed to fulfill plan for aviation kerosene production in 2020

13.01.2021 4375
Kazakhstan failed to fulfill plan for aviation kerosene production in 2020
Kazakhstan failed to fulfill the plan for aviation kerosene production in 2020, Nurlan Nogayev, Minister of Energy.
 

The indicator for motor gasoline production makes 4.48 million tons or 102.6%, diesel fuel - 4.55 million tons or 102.2% to the plan, jet fuel - 0.44 million tons or 93.4% of the plan, fuel oil - 2.1 million tons or 108.2% of the plan, "Nogayev said.

 
In his words, 11.53 million tons of oil were processed in 2020.

Source: KazTAG


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.

Comments

relevant news

Most read