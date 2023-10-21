19.10.2023, 13:16 6451
Kazakhstan had to limit the export of more than 100 goods due to Western sanctions
Images | MIID RK
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan stopped the export of over 100 types of goods to Russia, Vice Minister Kairat Torebayev said on the sidelines of the Senate sitting Thursday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to him, Kazakhstan exports all types of commodities, except for 106 specific types of goods it has had to curb.
Vice Minister Torebayev noted that Kazakhstan had imposed restrictions on the exports of drones, their components, chips and special electronics to Russia.
He also mentioned that Kazakhstan ‘does not manufacture those goods, but only imports them’.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
16.10.2023, 16:27 19816
98.2 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered in August
Tell a friend
In August 2023, 98.2 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered 1), compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the indicator increased by 1.3%, including buses -2 times and trucks 2.1 times, at the same time, the number of passenger cars decreased by 6.3%.
Thus, as of September 1, 2023, the number of registered vehicles in Kazakhstan amounted to 5085.4 thousand units, of which 87.9% were passenger cars, 10% were trucks and 2.1% were buses.
Also, as of September 1, 2023, there are 4249.4 thousand units of passenger cars owned by individual owners in the republic. In comparison with the corresponding period of 2022, the number of passenger cars owned by individual owners increased by 17%.
The largest share of passenger cars is accounted for by individual owners of the Almaty region (500.9 thousand units), the cities of Almaty (500.1 thousand units) and Astana (311 thousand units).
According to the provision of the population with passenger cars in personal ownership, there are almost 23 units per 100 people. By region, residents of the East Kazakhstan region have the most passenger cars 41 cars per 100 people, Almaty region -34 cars, Karaganda region - 27 cars.
For 8 months of 2023, 8253 road accidents were registered, in which 11916 people were injured. In comparison with the corresponding period of 2022, the injured rate decreased by 14.1%.2)
As of September 1, 2023, 72005 insurance payments in the amount of 40 million tenge were made by insurance organizations for compulsory insurance of civil liability of vehicle owners.3)
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.10.2023, 15:23 64126
Kazakhstan has fully provided itself with bread and flour
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Speaking at the plenary session of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova told about the volumes of the harvest collected this year and measures to support domestic agricultural producers who suffered losses due to difficult weather conditions, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
On behalf of the Head of State, 62.5 thousand tons of preferential diesel fuel for grain drying have been allocated to support commodity producers, loans and loans are being extended by financial institutions without penalties, issues of allocating additional funds for subsidizing the agro-industrial complex and direct purchase of grain by the "Food Corporation", - are being worked out Tamara Duissenova said.
According to her, work is also underway to pay compensation to farmers of Zhambyl region. Recall that a local emergency regime was declared in the region due to lack of water. The volume of allocated funds amounted to 3.7 billion tenge.
In order to stabilize wheat prices and exclude "gray imports", the restriction on the import of grain by rail and motor transport into the country has been extended until April 11, 2024. This restriction will not affect licensed elevators, grain processing and poultry enterprises, as well as transit transportation of wheat through the territory of Kazakhstan. In addition, this will not interfere in any way with domestic producers using grain for their own needs.
I would like to note that the expected volume of grain harvested will be enough to fully provide the country with bread and flour", - Tamara Duissenova said.
At the same time, she noted that the Government is taking a set of measures to curb prices for socially important food products. In particular, in order to prevent the growth of the cost of vegetables, forward purchase was carried out and commodity interventions were applied in the off-season.
The Deputy Prime Minister recalled that each region has a stabilization fund. Indicators for the required bookmark volumes were developed for them. About 11.5 thousand agreements have been concluded with retail facilities and manufacturers on not exceeding the 15% surcharge on socially significant food products. In parallel, checks were carried out to comply with the established threshold.
Since the beginning of the year, the regional commissions for the investigation of intermediary schemes have revealed 696 facts of violations of the threshold of the trade allowance, an analysis of 814 intermediary chains has been carried out, while 146 risks of violation of legislation have been identified. As a result of the measures taken by the Government for more than 4 months, the price index for socially significant food products has been gradually decreasing", - Tamara Duissenova noted.
She added that there is also a positive downward trend in inflation. According to preliminary forecasts, it will be significantly lower than last year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.10.2023, 14:55 75491
Kazakhstan economy grows by 4.7% in 9 months
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Government session considered the results of socio-economic development of Kazakhstan and the execution of the national budget for January-September this year, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported that during the reporting period, the growth rate of the country's economy amounted to 4.7%. Positive dynamics in the real sector amounted to 3.7%, in services sector amounted to 5.1%. Among the industries, the greatest growth is demonstrated by construction by 12.6%, trade by 10%, as well as information and communication by 8.4%.
The growth rate of investments in fixed assets amounted to 12.1%. Their inflow increased in such spheres as transportation and warehousing by 59.4%, trade by 37.5%, education by 23.7%, agriculture by 12.9%, industry by 8.2%, including mining by 4.3%.
In January-August, the foreign trade turnover of the republic increased by 4.2% and amounted to $91.1 billion. Exports reached $51.2 billion, including processed goods of $16.2 billion, imports of $39.8 billion. In general, the positive trade balance of the Republic of Kazakhstan is $11.4 billion.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev said that at the end of 9 months the state budget received 13.8 trillion tenge of revenues, the plan was fulfilled by 97%. Thus, the republican budget was replenished by 9.2 trillion tenge, local budgets 4.7 trillion tenge. During the same period, the state budget expenditures were executed by 99.3%, the republican budget by 98.6%, local budgets by 99.5%.
As noted by the head of the Government, for 9 months for all major indicators there is a positive dynamics in Abay region, West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions, the cities of Almaty and Shymkent. In addition, due to the measures taken, there is a decrease in inflation to 11.8%.
There are 2.5 months left till the end of the year. It is necessary to take real measures to increase growth rates in all spheres of the economy," Prime Minister pointed out.
All responsible government agencies and akimats have also been instructed to continue work on stabilization of prices for food products and stimulation of domestic food production.
It is important to accelerate the implementation of investment projects in non-resource sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, transport, logistics, IT, tourism and other areas with the involvement of foreign and domestic investors," Alikhan Smailov said.
In conclusion, he added that along with this, work should be continued to improve conditions for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, support entrepreneurial initiatives, stimulate the creation of new jobs.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.10.2023, 11:53 75641
Eren Holding to consider potential projects for investment in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Measures to support domestic agricultural producers were considered at the State Commission on modernization of the economy under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov noted that prolonged rains in the main grain-growing regions during the harvesting campaign affected the yield and quality of grain. In this regard, agrarians may face difficulties with the sale of products and fulfillment of their obligations under contracts.
Within the framework of fulfillment of the instruction of the Head of State to provide necessary support to agricultural producers affected by the weather conditions of the current year, it was proposed to take the following measures:
- to establish purchase prices of "Prodkorporatsiya" within the framework of forward purchase in the amount of 120 thousand tenge for wheat of 3 class and 105 thousand tenge for wheat of 4 class;
- under forward purchase and commodity credit to provide an opportunity to the farmer to fulfill obligations in cash without payment of a penalty or by replacing wheat of the 3rd class with the 4th class at a coefficient of 1.05 or 5%;
- for those agricultural producers, who are unable to fulfill their obligations, to give an opportunity to prolong the term of the contract for 1 year with reimbursement of bank fees at the rate of 3%.
The Minister emphasized that at the same time with the above measures, farmers ask for direct purchase of grain by "Prodkorporatsiya" from agrarians, especially feed wheat. This will allow to influence the grain market and thus improve the financial situation of grain producers.
Taking into account the above mentioned, it was proposed to carry out direct purchase in the amount of 350 thousand tons at the following prices: 105 thousand tenge for 4th class wheat, 90 thousand tenge for 5th class wheat, 70 thousand tenge for ungraded wheat.
At that, the purchase will be made after allocation of appropriate funds from the budget.
Following the discussion, members of the State Commission supported the proposed measures. Prime Minister instructed the authorized state body to immediately begin work on providing support to agricultural producers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.10.2023, 11:28 81796
Eren Holding to consider potential projects for investment in Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prospects for launching new investment projects in various sectors of the economy of Kazakhstan discussed Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and the head of Eren Holding Ahmet Eren, primeminister.kz reports.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that the Government highly appreciates the intention of the holding to invest in projects in the territory of the Republic. He added that today more than 4 thousand companies with Turkish capital are already working in the Republic of Kazakhstan. In particular, projects have been launched in such sectors as mining and metallurgical complex, infrastructure, food industry and pharmaceuticals.
I am confident that the existing degree of special trust between our countries and the common desire for cooperation will allow us to open new prospects," Prime Minister said.
As Head of the Government noted, today in the republic all the necessary conditions for investors have been created and a modern institutional environment is in place. In particular, within the framework of the implementation of projects in priority sectors, exemption from customs duties, various tax benefits, guarantees of stability of tax legislation, etc. are provided.
In turn, Ahmet Eren indicated the holding's readiness to study potential projects in the Republic of Kazakhstan to make appropriate investment decisions.
We are going to expand and consider new investment opportunities. These may be such spheres as paper production, energy, textile industry. We are also ready to invest in the mining and metallurgical complex. We have technologies that allow us to achieve high quality of work. In this regard, we would like to jointly consider investment issues," the head of Eren Holding said.
As a result of the meeting, it was agreed to work through the pool of potential investment projects in Kazakhstan and maintain an active dialog on all relevant issues.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.10.2023, 21:55 134751
National Bank reduced the base rate to 16%
Images | facebook/National Bank
Tell a friend
The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan has made a decision to reduce the base rate to the level of 16% per annum with the interest rate corridor of +/- 1 percentage point, nationalbank.kz reports.
The annual inflation is gradually slowing down. External inflationary pressures are gradually decreasing against the backdrop of central banks' restraining policies and reduced global food prices. However, there are individual factors and risks that require attention. Internal inflation factors include fiscal stimulus, stable domestic demand, and high inflation expectations. Risks of secondary round effects from the increase in regulated prices have increased, which were previously offset by the dynamics of the tenge exchange rate.
Given the current decision and risk balance, the possibility of further lowering the base rate in 2023 is significantly constrained. Monetary policy easing until the end of the year will be considered if there is a slowdown in annual inflation to a one-digit level.
In September 2023, the annual inflation decreased to 11.8%, moving towards the lower bound of the projected range for 2023, which is 10-12%. This decline in inflation is occurring under moderately tight monetary policy and continued fiscal stimulus against the backdrop of the gradual waning of the high base effect from the previous year. The September figure came in below the forecast due to a more moderate-than-expected increase in utility tariffs. Monthly inflation stood at 0.6%, which is still significantly higher than historical averages. Core inflation, which reflects the sustainable inflationary processes, is stabilizing.
Inflation expectations have accelerated somewhat despite the slowdown in inflation. The expected inflation for September, one year ahead, was 17% (compared to 16.4% in August). However, the perceived price growth in September decreased to 17.8% (down from 18.4% in August). Overall, the dynamics of expected and perceived inflation reflect the implementation of reforms in the housing and communal services market and rising of gasoline prices.
External inflation is developing favorably, continuing to slow down, but certain inflationary factors and risks have increased. Prices on the global food markets are decreasing due to the lower cost of dairy products, vegetable oils, meat, and grains. However, the stability of inflationary processes has delayed interest rate cuts in developed countries and led to a strengthening of central banks' tightening policies. In its latest decision in September 2023, the ECB raised interest rates again in an effort to reduce persistently high inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve is considering another interest rate hike, partly due to concerns about accelerating inflation driven by rising oil prices, prompted by the extension of voluntary supply constraints by OPEC+ countries. In Russia, tightening of monetary policy continued in September 2023 due to accelerating inflation.
Economic growth is in line with the forecasts of the National Bank. From January to August 2023, Kazakhstan’s GDP grew by 4.9% year-on-year. Business activity is expanding due to stable domestic demand, implementation of infrastructure projects, and recovery in the oil sector. The key contributors to economic growth continue to be the construction, trade, industrial, information, and communication sectors.
Pro-inflationary risks are associated with the strengthening of fiscal stimulus in the current year and the lack of anchoring of inflation expectations. Another significant factor is the potential realization of delayed secondary effects from the increase in fuel and lubricants, and housing and communal services prices, which were previously offset by the dynamics of the tenge exchange rate, as well as worsening forecasts for wheat crop yields in the current year.
From the external sector, the main source of risks for future price growth is the uncertainty in the geopolitical situation. These risks include the acceleration of inflation in Russia and the potential increase in global food prices due to the non-renewal of the ‘Grain Deal’.
The observed steady slowdown in inflation has allowed for the utilization of available room for reducing the base rate. However, due to the presence of several inflationary risks both in the external sector and within the economy, the possibilities for further rate cuts in 2023 are significantly constrained. Monetary policy easing until the end of the year will be considered if there is a slowdown in annual inflation to a one-digit level.
The moderately tight nature of monetary conditions will contribute to further lowering inflation closer to the lower bound of the projected range of 10-12% by the end of 2023, as well as stabilizing it at the target level of 5% in the medium term. The National Bank will monitor the trajectory of annual inflation converging towards the target to respond promptly to possible deviations.
The next scheduled decision of the Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan on the base rate will be announced on November 24, 2023, at 12:00 Astana time.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.10.2023, 12:02 132876
Prices for socially important products and possible risks in the off-season were discussed in the Government
Tell a friend
Prices for socially important food products for 9 months of this year and possible risks in the coming off-season were discussed in the Government at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Measures taken during the agricultural year gave a positive result: it was possible to stabilize prices for a group of socially important products and reduce the rate of food inflation in Kazakhstan by 3 times compared to last year. According to the results of 9 months of 2023 food inflation totaled 6.2% (19.5% for 9 months of 2022). The price index for socially important food products for the same period of time decreased 6 times, amounting to 3.1% (19.5% for 9 months of 2022).
Such an effect was produced by systemic measures to support the sugar industry, sunflower oil production and the formation of vegetable stocks in the stabilization funds. However, there are now risks of price growth for flour products in the domestic market.
Due to changes in the grain market conditions, wheat prices rose in some regions in mid-September. Several factors had an impact: unfavorable weather conditions for the agricultural industry and a shortage of railcars when transporting grain from Russia for further processing by domestic flour mills.
As a result of wheat price hike, flour prices have increased in 13 regions", - Aydar Abildabekov, chairman of the MTI Trade Committee, informed the meeting.
On September 27, the Ministry of Trade and Integration together with the Ministry of Agriculture, Prodkorporatsiya, KTZ and akimats held a meeting at which operational response measures were developed to accelerate the delivery of cheap grain from the reserves of Prodkorporatsiya to the regions for its further transfer to flour-mill operators. However, due to various reasons this process has been delayed and only Turkestan region has fully received the necessary volumes of cheap grain. Serik Zhumangarin instructed all regions to speed up and take all measures to close the issue.
Special attention was paid to the situation with sugar, discussing the prolongation of financing agreements for sugar factories. Only 2 regions - Abay and Akmola oblasts - have fully carried out this work. Deputy Prime Minister also instructed to accelerate and complete it as soon as possible.
Vice-Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov reported on the availability of stocks of vegetables in the regional stock funds. He noted that after the September big onion fair in Zhambyl oblast, all regions provided their stocks for more than 100% of the seasonal demand.
For cabbage, in 6 oblasts the contract volumes are below the recommended levels, for potatoes two oblasts are lagging behind, for carrots - one oblast.
Despite the rice fair held last summer in Kyzylorda oblast, only five regions have formed their stocks at the level of necessary seasonal demand. Given the affordable price of domestic cereal (within 400 tenge per kg) and high demand for this product in neighboring countries, Serik Zhumangarin instructed the regions to bring the contracting of agreements on this product to the required level.
Based on the results of the meeting, KTZ was instructed to ensure the priority of supplies of socially important food products within Kazakhstan, as well as imports of vegetables from neighboring countries (Uzbekistan and Tajikistan) during the off-season and winter.
For reference: the growth of flour prices was recorded in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Almaty, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.10.2023, 09:45 139246
Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Senior Vice President of ExxonMobil John Whelan, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties discussed the implementation of projects for future expansion and management of wellhead pressure at the Tengiz field, plans for further development of the Kashagan field, issues of supply of liquefied petroleum gas to the domestic market and construction of gas separation complex.
Prime Minister emphasized that the increase of local content in major oil and gas projects is one of the key factors for the development of basic sectors of the economy. In this regard, he called for strengthening interaction with local manufacturers interested in producing products for the needs of operators.
This will make it possible to close the need for a number of positions of oil and gas engineering goods, which are currently imported," Alikhan Smailov said.
In general, the Prime Minister noted that the Government is always open to a constructive dialog with the company within the framework of implementation of joint plans.
In turn, John Whelan reminded that ExxonMobil was one of the first foreign international oil companies to open a representative office in Kazakhstan.
To date, we have invested more than $28 billion in the Republic, which makes us one of the largest foreign investors. As a long-standing partner in major projects such as Kashagan, Tengiz and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, we look forward to further strengthening our bilateral ties and strategic partnership," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
14.10.2023, 10:38Kazakhstani rescuers complete their work in quake-hit Afghanistan 17.10.2023, 14:3155726President receives Ma Yongsheng, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SINOPEC 17.10.2023, 15:3355541Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Hui Jiao Yu, Chairman of YTO Express Co., Ltd. 17.10.2023, 18:3655361Head of State receives Zhu Hexin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group 17.10.2023, 19:38Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Yongcai Sun, Chairman and Executive Director of CRRC Corporation Limited55171Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Yongcai Sun, Chairman and Executive Director of CRRC Corporation Limited 25.09.2023, 18:13190416Kazakhstan companies increased exports of services by 16.7% in 2023 22.09.2023, 13:47186481Interdepartmental Commission on Trade: export duty, restrictions on coal and gas exports 21.09.2023, 14:39152841EDB investments in Kazakhstan grows at faster rates 21.09.2023, 09:32143396Alikhan Smailov holds Economic Demonopolization Commission meeting 05.10.2023, 09:45Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President139326Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President