Kazakhstan harvested 14.8 million hectares of grain or 93.4% of total area

Kazakhstan has harvested more than 14.8 million hectares of cereals and legumes, or 93.4% of the total area, said Saparkhan Omarov, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.
He pointed out that 10.3 million hectares or 67.6% of the total area were harvested last year in the same period.
With an average yield of 12.3 c/ha, 18.2 million tons of grain have been threshed. I would like to note that the projected production volumes of grain and leguminous plants will fully meet the internal demand of Kazakhstan," he added.
Source: KazTAG
