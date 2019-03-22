Kazakhstan intends transporting 64 million tons of oil to Black Sea

Almaty. September 21. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan intends to transport 64 million tons of oil to the Black Sea by 2020, the first deputy chairman of the board on Corporate Development of the KazMunaiGas national company Daniyar Berlibayev said Thursday at a press conference in Astana.

The press conference has been devoted to the seventh Eurasian Forum KAZENERGY scheduled for October 2-3 in Astana, Trend.az reports.

"Kazakhstan intends to ensure delivering 64 million tons of Kazakh oil to the Black Sea by 2020," Berlibayev said.

He said that the first oil is expected to be obtained from the Kashagan field in the first quarter of 2013.

The Caspian region including this field, will ensure ten per cent of global oil consumption in the next 35 years, Berlibayev added.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.