Kazakhstan introduced ban on cattle export

The Minister of Agriculture and the Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan signed a joint order dated March 11, 2021 "On some issues of the export of farm animals".





The joint order takes effect on March 26, 2021.





The list of goods was approved, the export of which from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan is prohibited for a period of 6 months under this order.





In particular, the list includes: breeding stock of cattle and small ruminants. Cattle include cows, small ones - sheep and goats.













