Kazakhstan investment capacity presented in Italy

III session of a summit titled "Belt and Road: Prospects of Successful Business" took place in Trieste, Italy.

The event joined over 100 participants from 20 countries across the world, the press service of KAZAKH INVEST reports.

The forum has studied Italy’s experience in developing transport and infrastructure, cities as well the international sea port of Trieste.

The event was attended by representatives of political and business circles of Italy, Central and South-Eastern Asia, industrial unions, investment attracting agencies and international financial institutions.

At present Italy is a major trade partner of Kazakhstan. Moreover, the country is one of the leading investors in Kazakhstan’s economy.

During the forum KAZAKH INVEST employee represented state support measures, niche transport and logistics projects as well as active projects, launched by KAZAKH INVEST.

As noted by Spea Engineering president Paolo Costa, owing to its geographical position Kazakhstan may become a communication platform between the East and West and the international hub for the construction of infrastructural facilities in the region.

Over the independence period the volume of Italian investments has amounted to USD8.7 billion. However, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Italy within 2019 has reached USD6.7 billion.

At present about 270 companies with Italian capital are registered in Kazakhstan.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.