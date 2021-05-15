Kazakhstan is losing its food independence

Kazakhstan is almost fully dependent on imports and the country has been losing its food independence, said Akhylbek Kurishbayev, Senator.

There has been a critical situation in the field of seed production and breeding science, it needs urgent solution. The quality of the seed is falling, which means that the crop is harvested by farmers every year is getting worse. Almost 70% of varieties and hybrids, and crops are imported to us from abroad. This means that we are almost completely dependent on imports and are losing our food independence. In addition, most of the imported seeds are not adapted to our soil and climatic conditions," said Kurishbayev.

He stressed that the allocated state subsidies are spent on reducing the cost of foreign seeds, and domestic agricultural scientists have not yet received funding to carry out their work in 2021.













