Kazakhstan is the leader in EAEU in terms of agricultural production growth in 2020

Kazakhstan turned out to be a leader in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in terms of growth in agricultural production in 2020, said the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

In January-December 2020, agricultural production in farms of all categories amounted to $ 114.4 billion and increased by 2.3% compared to January-December 2019. The largest growth was observed in Kazakhstan (by 5.6%) and in Belarus (by 4.9%), in these countries the production of agricultural products amounted to $ 15.2 billion and $ 9.3 billion, respectively, " reads the report.

Production increased by 1.5% and amounted to $ 84.9 billion and $ 1.7 billion, respectively in Russia and Armenia. In Kyrgyzstan, production amounted to $ 3.2 billion, (+1.1%).













