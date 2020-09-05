Kazakhstan launches reform of local police service on principle of ‘police within walking distance’

At a government session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, measures were considered to implement the Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people "Kazakhstan in a New Reality: Time for Action." Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev reported on the measures taken to develop the country's law enforcement system.





The Head of State in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan identified the most important institutional transformations of the country's law enforcement system. Within the competence of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the following measures are taken to implement them.





First. Taking into account the decision to re-establish the Ministry of Emergency Situations, preparatory work is currently being carried out. An appropriate commission is created to carry out the necessary procedures for the transfer of property.





Second. Within the framework of the concept of Hearing State, we are starting to reform the local police service on the principle of ‘police within walking distance’. The key role here is assigned to district police inspectors, who are the main link in the field of crime prevention. Measures are being developed, including those of a legislative nature, to improve their status," Turgumbayev said.





Also, in order to increase the efficiency of their work, it is planned to work out the issues of staffing this service of material and technical support, including equipping with precinct police stations. Now out of the 2.8 thousand district police stations available in the country, 1,400 are in need of repair today. Additionally, construction of 279 precinct points and the acquisition of 1.5 thousand units are required. service vehicles.





Third. Measures are also being taken to implement the order on the introduction of continuous video surveillance in penitentiary institutions and police offices.





Fourth. Within the framework of the set task of combating corruption, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is taking the following measures. The corresponding tripartite Plan is being implemented jointly with the anti-corruption service and civil society institutions," the minister said. In general, over the past 3 years, the number of corruption crimes has decreased by 33%.

















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.