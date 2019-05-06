Kazakhstan, Malaysia to introduce joint project

Almaty. November 8. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan and Malaysia are to introduce a joint project, which will cover the manufacturing industry and metals mining.



According to Caspionet, the second meeting for trade and economic committee between Kazakhstan and Malaysia was held in Astana. Malaysia is one of Kazakhstan's prospectus economic partners. According to the latest data, the amount of foreign trade turnover between the two states has accounted for more than 97 million dollars. Generally, it's thanks to Malaysia's import. Currently, the sides are planning to increase export of Kazakh production.



"Unfortunately, sales turnover is formed of Malaysian import to Kazakhstan mainly, our export to Malaysia is only at its beginning status. Hopefully, this session and future meetings will give a new impulse to this sphere," said Timur Zhaksylykov, Deputy Kazakh Minister of Economic Development and Trade.



