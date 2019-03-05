Kazakhstan moves up in the rankings according to video game industry income

According to Newzoo's Global Games Market Report, Kazakhstan ranks 44th in the game industry, abctv.kz informs.





Kazakhstan has climbed two lines up in the rankings of the video game industry and occupies the 44th place in terms of income. Following September, income coming from computer games equaled USD 183 million. A year ago, the country ranked 46th in the rankings.





The rankings are topped by China - USD 34.5 billion, followed by the USA - USD 31.5 billion and Japan - USD 17.7 billion.





Russia kept its 11th position in the rankings with an income of USD 1 billion 600 million, Ukraine ranks 49th (USD 161 million), Azerbaijan - 64 (USD 91 million), and Belarus with income exceeding USD89 million in the video game industry.









