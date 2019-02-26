Kazakhstan plans to borrow $ 1 billion on foreign markets in 2013

Istanbul. May 14. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan plans to borrow about $ 1 billion on foreign markets in 2013, Kazakhstan Today reports.



Kazakhstan plans to return to the global market of Eurobonds this year with a loan of up to $ 1 billion, and invites international banks to apply with the proposal for the role of lead manager of the loan, according to Reuters, citing a statement by the Minister of Finance Bolat Zhamishev made on Friday.



"In 2013, we would like to return to the borrowing market, and I think we are likely to borrow up to one billion, it will be in U.S. dollars," said the Minister on May 10 at the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).



"We go to foreign markets not for money, but for a loan, for borrowing, for a point of reference, in order to present ourselves in this market," informed B. Jamishev.



Kazakhstan has a low public debt. In 2007, the country has repaid the latest issue of seven-year sovereign Eurobonds in the amount of $ 350 million B. Jamishev said the new Eurobond issue will focus on creating a benchmark for corporate borrowers.



He declined to comment on what kind of profitableness Kazakhstan considers appropriate. JPMorgan EMBI Global Index (EMBI +) indicates that the risks of Kazakhstani securities are by about 245 points above U.S. government debt (Treasuries).



