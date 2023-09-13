12.09.2023, 17:13 3621
Kazakhstan plans to expand exports to the Belarusian market
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
Tell a friend
In order to promote exports to the Republic of Belarus, a preliminary list of 105 Kazakhstani non-primary goods in such industries as metallurgy, food production, chemical industry and mechanical engineering has been determined, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
This became known during a bilateral meeting in Astana between the Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliyev and the Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of the Republic of Belarus Alexey Bogdanov.
During the negotiations, the parties positively assessed the growing indicators of trade turnover, which reached $1.1 billion in 2022. Positive dynamics has developed over the 6 months of this year, the growth of trade turnover between the countries amounted to 1.5% (456 million US dollars).
During the conversation, the parties "checked the clock", discussing key issues of bilateral relations and interaction in a multilateral format.
The Heads of State have set specific tasks for the Governments of our countries to comprehensively develop Kazakh-Belarusian relations with an emphasis on expanding trade, economic, investment, scientific and technical cooperation. We need to strive to increase our trade turnover, and we have the potential for this", - Arman Shakkaliyev said.
In turn, Alexey Bogdanov expressed interest in establishing a partnership with Kazakhstan. He also congratulated Arman Shakkaliyev on his appointment to the post of Minister and expressed confidence that he would make a significant contribution to the development and improvement of the industry.
Following the meeting, the parties expressed hope for fruitful bilateral cooperation and active cooperation on the lifting of trade restrictions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
13.09.2023, 11:03 1626
Kazakhstan economy grows by 4.9% in 8 months
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The results of the social and economic development and implementation of the republican budget for Jan-August were considered at a Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As Deputy Minister of National Economy Azamat Amrin reported, Kazakhstan's economy grew by 4.9% during the reporting period. In particular, growth in the real sector amounted to 4.4%, in services amounted to 4.8%. In all major industries are positive dynamics, with the best performance demonstrated by construction, trade, information and communication.
The growth rate of investments in fixed assets amounted to 12.2%. Their inflow increased in such spheres as transportation and warehousing by 49%, education 31.9%, trade 30.1%, agriculture 20.7%, industry 8.5%.
In Jan-July, the foreign trade turnover of the republic increased by 5.7% and amounted to $79.5 billion. Exports reached $44.8 billion, including exports of processed goods amounted to $14.2 billion, and imports to $34.7 billion. In general, the positive trade balance is $10 billion.
According to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, during the reporting period the state budget received 12.5 trillion tenge of revenues (the plan was fulfilled by 97.2%). Thus, the republican budget was replenished by 8.3 trillion tenge, local budgets by 4.2 trillion tenge. State budget expenditures were executed by 98.6%, republican budget by 99.3%, local budgets by 98.3%.
Prime Minister noted that the real sector continues to make a significant contribution to GDP growth. For example, the mining industry grew by 4.3% due to an increase in oil production by over 6% and natural gas production by over 3%.
In manufacturing, growth exceeded 3%. In particular, there is an intensive increase in production in the machine building industry by more than 28%, including in the automotive industry by over 42%.
Also high dynamics in the manufacturing sector was shown by light industry - by almost 20%, production of rubber and plastic products - by over 7%, finished metal products by over 6%, foodstuffs by 4% and chemical industry by over 3%.
Prime Minister added that high growth rates were ensured in the construction sector by 11.4%. In general, almost 10 million square meters of housing was commissioned.
According to the results of 8 months, positive dynamics is noted in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan regions, the cities of Almaty and Shymkent on all major indicators.
Other regions need to ensure the achievement of target indicators," Prime Minister pointed out.
Due to the measures taken by the results of August there is a decrease in inflation to 13.1%. In this regard, state bodies and regional akimats have been instructed to continue active work on stabilization of prices for food products and stimulation of food production.
The Head of State in his Address set the task to ensure economic growth of the country at the level of 6-7% in the medium term. This is a serious challenge for the Government and akimats. We all need to take effective measures to accelerate growth in key sectors of the country's economy," Alikhan Smailov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.09.2023, 13:27 20796
Kazakhstan ready to increase supplies of its products to China - Alikhan Smailov
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Lin Wu, Secretary of the Party Committee of Shandong Province of China, discussed the activation of cooperation in trade and economic and transport and logistics spheres, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the Government noted that today more than 6% of the total volume of trade between Kazakhstan and China falls on Shandong. However, Kazakhstan is interested in further promotion of its goods in the Chinese market and the search for new areas of cooperation. Given this, the development of transportation potential and deepening of cooperation within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative is of particular relevance.
This will be facilitated by the launch of the first return train on the route "China - Europe" for the delivery of Kazakh barley to the PRC, which took place the day before in Almaty. We are ready to increase the supply of Kazakhstani products along this route and expand the range of supplied goods and services," Alikhan Smailov said.
Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of holding in Astana a Kazakh-Chinese forum on cooperation with Shandong Province.
Undoubtedly, this event will expand productive trade and investment interaction between our business circles," he said.
In turn, Lin Wu emphasized that productive cooperation has already been established between Shandong Province and the regions of Kazakhstan. At the same time, there is great potential to expand cooperation in the areas of deep processing of agricultural products, trade and construction of logistics infrastructure.
This time representatives of more than 100 enterprises of Shandong Province in the above sectors came with us. We expect to sign a number of joint trade and economic projects. We are confident that through common efforts, our future cooperation will be more extensive. We are willing to deepen the partnership between our enterprises and realize more joint projects," Lin Wu said.
For reference: Shandong Province is located on China's east coast and is an important agricultural production area. It grows wheat, cotton, peanuts, tobacco, bast crops, etc. Shandong is one of the country's major horticultural and field-growing areas, leading aquaponics and silk cocoon breeding centers.
In December 2022, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Shandong Port Group, China's largest port operator, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation under which they agreed to develop multimodal container services and related digital products.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.08.2023, 16:03 36971
Fulfilling Head of State Addresses: Scheduled business inspections to be reduced by 2 times
Tell a friend
On the work on the development of entrepreneurship and reducing the share of state participation in the economy in the framework of implementation of the messages of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan told the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov took part in an expanded meeting of the faction of AMANAT party, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the Government noted that since 2020 there is a moratorium on inspections of small and microbusinesses in the republic, which is extended until 2024.
The share of SMEs in the economy has increased compared to 2019 from 31.7% to 36.5%. The number of operating SMEs has increased by 27% over the last year alone and exceeded 1.8 million. The total number of people employed in the sector increased by 18% over the year and reached 4.1 million people. Positive results are associated with the effectiveness of interaction between the business community and the authorities," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to Prime Minister, the principle of "regulation from scratch" has been successfully tested. 128 thousand requirements in 44 spheres have been analyzed, of which more than 10 thousand requirements that do not meet the conditions of the new regulatory policy have been identified. Of these, 9 thousand have already been excluded at the subordinate legislation level.
Automation of risk management systems in the spheres of state control and supervision is also being carried out with their full operation starting from January 1, 2024. This automated approach will make it possible to schedule inspections without human involvement. As a result, scheduled inspections of business will be reduced by 2 times.
At the same time, Alikhan Smailov emphasized that privatization is one of the key areas to limit the role of the state in the economy. Since 2019, about 1 thousand organizations with state participation have been privatized.
Packages of shares of national companies Kazmunaigas and Kazatomprom were successfully brought to IPO and SPO." Work in this direction continues. As a result of these measures in 2023, the share of the state in the economy has been reduced to about 14%," he said.
Prime Minister also added that another initiative to strengthen the social responsibility of the quasi-public sector has been implemented. Since this year, an annual transfer of 7% of the net income of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund to the Kazakstan Khalkyna public fund is carried out.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.08.2023, 09:07 41971
Average annual growth of Kazakhstan economy in next 5 years forecasted at 5.8%
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Kazakhstan socio-economic development forecast for 2024-2028, as well as the parameters of the national budget and transfers from the National Fund for 2024-2026 years considered at the Government session of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said that the forecast of development of the republic was formed taking into account the expectations of international financial organizations on the growth of the world economy and the conjuncture on foreign markets. Three scenarios are considered in total including basic, optimistic and pessimistic.
In the baseline scenario, it is proposed to take the average oil price at $80 per barrel. According to the forecast, the average annual GDP growth for 5 years will amount to 5.8%. Inflation is set at the level of 6-8% in 2024, 5.5-7.5% in 2025 with a subsequent decline to 5% in 2026-2028.
Real GDP growth is projected to be 5.3% in 2024 with a further increase to 6% in 2028. Nominal GDP will grow from 135 trillion tenge in 2024 to 218.5 trillion tenge in 2028.
In general, growth is expected in all basic sectors of the economy. Thus, the average annual rate in industry will be 4%, including 4.9% in manufacturing and 3.1% in mining. The average annual growth in gross agricultural output will reach 4.5%. The projected growth in the construction industry will average 8.8%, in trade 7.4%.
The volume of exports is planned to reach $83.1 billion in 2024 with an increase to $94.8 billion in 2028, imports will grow from $60.7 to 65.6 billion.
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev made a report on the draft national budget for 2024-2026. According to him, revenues in 2024 are projected at the level of 20.4 trillion tenge, and expenditures are planned with an increase of 1.5 trillion tenge in relation to 2023 to about 24 trillion tenge. The main share of budget expenditures falls on the social sphere.
Next year, transfers in the amount of 3.6 trillion tenge will also be attracted from the National Fund. These funds will be used to implement socially significant and important infrastructure projects. This concerns the modernization of roads, heat, gas and water supply networks, engineering networks, as well as the construction of social facilities under the national projects "Comfortable School" and "Modernization of Rural Health Care".
As Prime Minister noted, the presented draft national budget for the three-year period is primarily aimed at full and timely fulfillment of all social obligations of the state, as well as ensuring quality and sustainable development of the economy.
The guaranteed transfer from the National Fund has been determined taking into account the minimum oil price and will not exceed the volume of revenues from the oil sector. At the same time, the growth of budget expenditures will not exceed the average level of long-term economic growth, taking into account the inflation target.
In general, the draft budget is balanced. As in previous years, it remains social. 9.9 trillion tenge is envisaged for the social sphere in 2024," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Head of the Government pointed out that in the real sector of the economy the priority areas remain the development of manufacturing industry, business support, development of transport infrastructure and gasification.
The expenditures of this block are planned in 2024 in the amount of 2.8 trillion tenge. We have a task to maximize the effective use of budget funds," he said.
After the voting procedure on the submitted documents, Alikhan Smailov instructed to ensure the introduction of bills and the Forecast of socio-economic development in the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.08.2023, 18:24 47281
Measures to curb price increases - a factor of public safety
Tell a friend
At the Round table in the Central Communications Service, the Chairman of the Trade Committee Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aidar Abildabekov spoke about the mechanisms of price regulation in order to maintain the availability of basic food for the population, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The Trade Committee was established in the structure of MIT in January last year to monitor prices and coordinate the activities of government agencies in order to prevent uncontrolled price increases for basic foodstuffs.
The Committee's actions are mainly focused on preventing a shortage of basic products in the domestic market and supporting domestic producers.
The Committee constantly analyzes the pricing chains in order to identify and eliminate unnecessary intermediaries; regular working trips to the regions are carried out on the issues of the smooth functioning of greenhouses, the purchase of rice, the creation of reserve stocks of onions, potatoes, early vegetables.
To curb the growth of prices for socially important food products, a Roadmap of 17 measures has been approved, which include, in particular, the revision and updating of data on vegetable storages; the inclusion of early vegetables in the list of priority crops; amendments to the NPA banning the issuance of phytosanitary certificates immediately after the adoption of the protocol decision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs; support for the development of modern trade formats and others.
These measures made it possible to establish control over the filling of the basic food basket of Kazakhstanis throughout the chain - from the field to storage, delivery to retail chains and sale to the end consumer and create a commodity balance in which the provision of essential products is a completely transparent process that allows you to make decisions quickly to protect the domestic market.
The MIT Trade Committee is working to ensure that cash receipts at retail outlets are of the same sample throughout the country. According to the chairman of the Committee, now checks and names of goods are prescribed differently. "You all go to the shops and see that there is a general price, there is a name of a retail chain. The most interesting thing is that each retail chain has different names. Someone will have written "milk", someone will have "milk of 29% fat content", someone will have "sut", someone will have "mlk" or "mol". The cash receipts that are printed by the operators of fiscal data, we will screen them, look at them, we can't look at everything perfectly. We are working to ensure that all retail outlets have uniform standards, a single cash receipt. And then we will electronically see the entire dynamics of decline or increase. We will see it clearly in the mirror," Aidar Abildabekov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.08.2023, 15:33 64826
Kazakhstan launches an inaugural PPP project tender on a new e-platform developed with support from the EDB
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
In 2022, the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan and the Kazakhstan Public-Private Partnership Centre embarked on the development of an e-platform designed to ensure transparency in the planning and implementation of PPP projects.
By introducing the principles of transparency and information accessibility to the PPP law, a methodological foundation was established for the new initiative. Three modules for facilitating bidding procedures and making PPP agreements were developed in collaboration with the E-Finance Centre.
The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) helped to digitalise this process by extending a grant from its Technical Assistance Fund that supported platform creation.
The system is highly functional and provides one-stop-shop access to all tender procedures and information on PPP projects. It is planned to be integrated with other Kazakhstan’s information systems.
We are committed to developing public-private partnership instruments across the EDB member countries, as they facilitate the implementation of infrastructure projects in pivotal domains such as transportation, education, and municipal infrastructure, which help to improve living standards, expand logistics, and propel other sectors of the economy. The novel e-service in Kazakhstan is both an innovative solution and an important step towards heightening transparency and accessibility of project information. We are confident that this solution will play a key role in stimulating investment and creating strategically significant infrastructure projects in the region," said Iaroslav Mandron, Vice Chairman of the EDB Management Board.
The PPP tender portal promotes competition because a transparent framework for selecting private partners will ensure investor interest in PPP projects," added Nurtas Kairov, Deputy Chairman of the Board at the Kazakhstan Public-Private Partnership Centre.
The platform’s functional parallels with electronic public procurement. This will facilitate the transition of local and central executive bodies from paper-based processes to digital workflows. Given the specifics of PPPs, the portal will foster enhanced discipline in PPP tender procedures," highlighted Marat Atalin, Director of the Kazakhstan Public-Private Partnership Centre’s Department of Information and Digital Support.
Kazakhstan’s new e-platform (ppp.ecc.kz) has launched its inaugural tender to identify a private partner for a PPP project. In the present phase, notifications are being sent to potential private partners, inviting them to submit their proposals for project implementation.
Additional Information:
The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is an international financial institution promoting integration and development in its member countries. For more than 17 years, the Bank has worked to strengthen and expand economic ties and foster comprehensive development in its member countries. The EDB's charter capital totals US $7 billion. Its portfolio consists principally of projects with an integration effect in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and mechanical engineering. The Bank’s operations are guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles.
The EDB Technical Assistance Fund (TAF) are used to finance initiatives aimed at creating favorable conditions for the implementation of investment and development projects in the Bank’s member countries. The Fund operates to enhance the Bank’s ability to finance investment projects that are in line with its mission. It supports potential borrowers at the project planning stage as well as national governments and organisations whose projects promote the institutional environment, economic development and growth.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.08.2023, 09:19 70006
CMC Corporation is interested in energy projects in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The implementation of joint projects in the energy sector discussed the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Vice President of China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation (CMC) Zhao Zhengxiang, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the Government noted that Kazakhstan plans to complete the integration of its energy system in the coming years and ensure full coverage of the needs of the economy and population in electricity. In particular, for this purpose, the relevant Concept of development of the electric power industry of the country was adopted.
Thus, projects are currently being implemented to modernize existing power plants, which will make it possible to commission over 1700 MW by 2027. This year the restoration of power unit No. 1 at Ekibastuz GRES-1 will be completed, which will provide an additional 500 MW in the upcoming fall and winter period.
At the same time, construction of new CHPPs in the cities of Kokshetau and Semey is planned. Work on modernization of the National Electric Grid is underway. Also in the current year it is planned to complete the project on strengthening of electric networks of the Western energy zone and development of the project on strengthening of electric networks of the Southern zone is underway.
CMC already has a track record of investing in Kazakhstan. We welcome the company's intention to expand its presence by participating in energy projects," Alikhan Smailov said.
In turn, Zhao Zhengxiang outlined the readiness of China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation to work out joint projects on mutually beneficial terms and strengthen the existing cooperation in general.
We have held detailed discussions with our partners and secured the support of our financial institutions. This demonstrates our high interest. In the case of such projects, we will enter into contracts with local contractors and suppliers to contribute to the development of Kazakhstan's economy," Vice President of CMC said.
For reference: the activities of China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation cover the spheres of energy, transportation, real estate, chemical and light industry, infrastructure, shipping, etc. The market of the company's products and services includes more than 160 countries of the world.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.08.2023, 10:38 134216
China's largest marketplace is interested in promoting Kazakhstani goods
Tell a friend
How Kazakh exporters can find international buyers and make successful sales on the marketplace Alibaba.com ? Representatives of China's largest online trading platform and its service partners told about this on the QazTrade platform, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In Kazakhstan, the entry of small and medium-sized businesses to the international B2B marketplace has become possible since 2020. Such a service is provided at the expense of the state as a measure of support for domestic export-oriented producers.
Asel Egemberdieva, Deputy Director General of the QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center, said at a meeting with entrepreneurs, more than 200 companies have received the status of "Gold Supplier" in three years. During this time, they have implemented many successful cases.
Why does state support turn out to be "golden" accounts? Because, firstly, we select verified companies. Secondly, not every company, and, in particular, small businesses, are ready to pay about 3 thousand dollars for a premium account. In order to stimulate exports and increase Kazakhstani companies on the international platform, the state provides such support", - Asel Egemberdieva explained.
Chris Zou, Vice President for Strategic Development of Alibaba Group, and Daniel Zhou, Senior Business Manager for Central Asia, spoke about the opportunities of the global trading platform at a meeting with business.
Today on the marketplace Alibaba.com there are 230 thousand "gold" suppliers from 40 industries from around the world, 5,900 subcategories and more than 200 million products. More than 400 thousand customer requests are placed on the platform every day.
The USA, Brazil, Australia, and the United Kingdom are the leaders among the largest consumer countries of the marketplace.
According to Chris Zou, the most popular products are food and beverages, agricultural products, beauty and health products, clothing. Most of them are able to supply Kazakhstani enterprises and companies from neighboring countries of the region. If earlier Alibaba.com If I was interested in suppliers from Vietnam and the USA, then this year the platform decided to focus on Kazakhstan.
We have seen a lot of business activity, both among sellers and buyers in terms of the number of requests that are sent to the address of Kazakh products, - the representative of Alibaba Group shared the data. - Now we are conducting research on which categories of goods have a greater export orientation, we are exploring their potential, together with QazTrade we are identifying companies that can be successful on the site. Based on the collected information, we will develop a new development strategy and action plan".
What kind of goods should Kazakhstani manufacturers bet on? Daniel Zhou recommends paying attention to trend No. 1 - snacks and confectionery, the next group is nuts and seeds. A lot of requests come for dried fruits and canned products, halal meat is also in demand on the platform.
Confectionery products are very popular, people are looking for them, they want to buy. Such an interesting fact, the trend for eco-products is observed in Bangalore and Pakistan, and the population there is quite large", - said Daniel Zhou.
As for potential sales markets, Kazakh exporters most often make transactions through an online platform with partners from neighboring countries: Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan. There are a lot of buyers from Eastern Europe on the site. A large number of completed sales to these countries is explained by well-structured and understandable logistics.
Along with the premium status, Kazakhstani enterprises get access to marketplace tools (advertising, online translators, public inquiry service) and analytics. On the trading platform page, buyers can see the seller's online store, where information about the product, company, catalog with product names is posted.
But getting a "golden" account is only half the battle. Establishing effective work with potential partners and success in sales largely depends on the efforts of the businessmen themselves.
The most result-oriented entrepreneurs conduct monitoring within the company, assign a responsible manager who speaks English to work on the platform, collect a database of contacts, interact with service partners. QazTrade, for its part, provides exporters with the opportunity to learn the nuances of e-commerce, and also provides consulting services", - Asel Egemberdieva concluded.
JSC "Center for the Development of Trade Policy "QazTrade" provides measures of state support to small and medium-sized businesses to reimburse part of the costs of exporting processed goods, marketing of Kazakhstan's non-primary products, contributes to increasing the export potential of Kazakhstan. The sole shareholder of "QazTrade" is the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
13.09.2023, 09:45Yerevan to Get to Know the Kazakh Music Gem 13.09.2023, 10:351611Businessmen from Kazakhstan signed export contracts for 82.1 million dollars in Dushanbe 13.09.2023, 11:031606Kazakhstan economy grows by 4.9% in 8 months 07.09.2023, 09:3757916China launches new remote sensing satellite 06.09.2023, 21:1757031Israel discovers 1,900-year-old Roman swords near Dead Sea 06.09.2023, 08:1855331General layout of Konayev city presented to President Tokayev 07.09.2023, 18:0453396Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal 07.09.2023, 11:095334114,561 gained Kazakhstani citizenship this year 16.08.2023, 10:38134301China's largest marketplace is interested in promoting Kazakhstani goods 16.08.2023, 09:32132581Serik Zhumangarin offers Huawei to develop IT infrastructure and digitalization in Kazakhstan 16.08.2023, 08:28126066Kazakhstan economy growth for 7 months amounted to 4.8% 15.08.2023, 17:45AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan118086AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan 14.08.2023, 17:41109836Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the countries of the EAEU increased by 4.1%