Kazakhstan plans to harvest 18 million tons of grain in 2020

The progress of harvesting in 2020 was considered at the government session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin.





Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov reported on the beginning of the harvesting, Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev — on the supply of fuels and lubricants, Akims of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpaev, Kostanay region — Arkhimed Mukhambetov, North Kazakhstan region — Kumar Aksakalov, Karaganda region — Zhenis Kassymbek spoke on the hervesting in the regions.





Currently, all regions have begun mass cleaning. This year, 22.7 million hectares of land were sown, which is 439 thousand hectares more than the level of 2019. Cereals are placed on an area of 15.9 million hectares (including wheat — 12.1 million hectares), oilseeds — 2.9 million hectares, cotton — 125.8 thousand hectares, sugar beets — 20.9 thousand hectares, vegetables, melons and potatoes — 457.4 thousand hectares, forage crops — 3.3 million hectares.





For harvesting operations, the required volume of cheaper diesel fuel was determined — 395 thousand tons (the average price for agricultural producers is about 147 tenge / liter). The republic has 145 thousand tractors, 75 thousand tractor trailers, 38 thousand grain harvesters, 15 thousand reapers, 39 thousand trucks.





To support the subjects of the agro-industrial complex, Agrarian Credit Corporation JSC allocated a budget loan from the republican budget in the amount of 70 billion tenge, which were fully issued to 2,400 subjects of the agro-industrial complex covering the sown area of ??3.4 million hectares.





On behalf of the Head of State, 100 billion tenge was allocated within the framework of the Economy of Simple Things program, and a forward purchase of agricultural products was carried out by the Food Corporation. "On the part of the Government, all the necessary decisions have been taken on the financial and material and technical support of harvesting. In general, due to the measures taken this year, the projected gross grain harvest is planned at the level of 18 million tons (an increase of 3.4% by 2019). Kazakhstan will fully provide itself with bread. The export potential will also be good," Mamin said.





The Head of Government instructed to take all the necessary measures for high-quality and timely harvesting, providing agricultural producers with fuels and lubricants, as well as timely reception and proper storage conditions for the harvested crop.

















