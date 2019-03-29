Kazakhstan plans to take KZT 4 trln in taxes by 2025

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has taken the floor at the Astana Economic Forum to tell how the Government plans to fulfill the tasks it faces.





The second wave of privatization is underway with above 800 companies tendered. 9 national strategic companies of top 65 are placed for privatization through IPO," the PM said.





Besides, thanks to the tax reform, the Government expects additional revenues.





Last year Kazakhstan adopted the new Tax Code in effect since the beginning of the year. The tax reform is purposed to find investment growth sources. Thanks to these changes we plan to raise about KZT 4 trln in taxes by 2025," Sagintayev said.









