Kazakhstan produced more than 1.5 mln tons of petroleum

For the past January-April Kazakhstan produced more than 4.1 mln tons of oil products that is 105,4% to the plan, including 1.5 tons of petroleum, the plan is 105% complete," Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said at today’s Government.

The country produced 170,000 tons of petroleum between January-April this year. That is 103, 1 % to the plan.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan exported above 22 mln of oil for the past 4 months.





