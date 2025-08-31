29.08.2025, 12:38 7456
Kazakhstan produces 608,800 tons of meat in 7 months of 2025
In recent times, there has been concern in mass media about rising beef prices and possible meat shortage on the domestic market. However, data for June-July 2025 show stability and positive dynamics in the sector, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, as of late July, the number of livestock in Kazakhstan reached 8.7 million heads, including 4.5 million cows (+3.1%), with the number of offspring increasing to 2.7 million calves (+17.9%).
In the first months of 2025, the country produced 608.8 tons of meat (+1.8%), including 205,700 tons of beef.
Wholesale prices for live weight cattle meat from producers were recorded at 2,400-3,100 tenge/kg, and retail prices at 3,000-3,700 tenge/kg, depending on the region.
The rise in prices is explained by several internal factors: cancellation of subsidies for selection and breeding activities, rise in energy tariffs (electricity +11.3%, gas +15.9%, water +96%), rise in prices for forage, fuel, veterinary drugs, increased wages in agro-industrial sector, as well as intermediary links in supply chains.
29.08.2025, 11:45 7201
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Interested in Expanding Cooperation with Business Community of Kazakhstan
A hybrid-format roundtable titled "Kazakhstan-Canada Nuclear Dialogue" was held in the Canadian Senate, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The event was timed to coincide with the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The roundtable brought together representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Parliament, think tanks and business communities of both countries.
Key speakers included Togzhan Kassenova, Senior Fellow at the Center for Policy Research, University at Albany; Peggy Mason, President of the Rideau Institute; Adilzhan Serikov, Head of the Strategy and Sustainable Development Department at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of Kazakhstan; and Morgan Brown, President of the Canadian Nuclear Heritage Society.
In his opening remarks, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Canada, Dauletbek Kussainov, emphasized Kazakhstan’s key role in strengthening the global regime of nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament, and combating weapons of mass destruction. He also outlined Kazakhstan’s policies on the peaceful use of nuclear energy and shared plans for the construction of three nuclear power plants to ensure the country’s long-term energy security.
Participants paid particular attention to the development of scientific and technical cooperation, exchange of expertise, and the implementation of high nuclear safety standards. They highlighted the significant potential for joint projects and the introduction of advanced Canadian technologies into Kazakhstan’s nuclear sector. In this context, Kazakhstan’s longstanding partnership with Cameco was praised as a successful example of cooperation in uranium mining and the broader mining industry.
In conclusion, participants reaffirmed their support for Kazakhstan’s nuclear initiatives and expressed their commitment to further advancing bilateral cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
27.08.2025, 12:25 22556
Kazakhstan to develop uranium deposits in Jordan
Kazakhstan and Jordan agreed to set up a joint venture for uranium deposits development, Kazinform News Agency quotes Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund Nurlan Zhakupov as saying.
Kazatomprom and Jordan’s Jumco national company will sign today an agreement on cooperation. According to the document, by the end of 2026, a joint venture will be set up, for developing uranium deposits in the territory of Jordan," said Zhakupov in Akorda.
26.08.2025, 18:45 28641
Kazakhstan-XUAR trade hit record $22bln in 2024
In 2024, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China’s XUAR rose by 20.5% and hit a record $22 billion. This was announced at a meeting between Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev and Chairman of the People’s Government of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Erkin Tuniyaz in Urumqi on August 26, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The meeting centered around the key issues of expansion of trade-economic cooperation, investment attraction and interregional interaction development, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration said. Last year, trade volume between Kazakhstan and China amounted to $43.8 billion.
XUAR holds a specific place in the Kazakh-Chinese relations, as it shares borders with four regions of Kazakhstan and is turning into one of the main centers of business activity.
Xinjiang is a special region for Kazakhstan: we are neighbors, we share a long border. I see that under your leadership, XUAR develops, its economy grows and new opportunities arise. This inspires us to move forward. Last year, trade turnover with the XUAR surged to $22 billion," Minister Shakkaliyev said.
He expressed confidence that both sides can achieve more, "through ramping up trade, expanding its range, adding new goods and implementing new projects."
The sides agreed to compile a road map on the development of trade-economic cooperation. The goal of the document is to diversify supplies, to develop non-resource exports and to strengthen ties between the regions.
26.08.2025, 14:55 29051
Government approved forecasts for socio-economic development and the draft budget for 2026-2028
At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, forecasts for socio-economic development for 2026-2028 and until 2035, as well as the draft republican budget for the upcoming three-year period, were approved. The volumes of general transfers for 2026-2028 were also reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin delivered a report, while Chairman of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov reported on inflation, the balance of payments, and the National Fund, and Minister of Finance Madi Takiev spoke about the draft republican budget for 2026-2028.
According to the Ministry of National Economy, the average annual real GDP growth in 2026-2028 will amount to 5.3%. Nominal GDP will reach 183.8 trillion tenge in 2026 and 229.8 trillion tenge in 2028. In the long term until 2035, GDP growth is expected to stabilize at 4.5%, with nominal GDP projected to reach 473.2 trillion tenge by 2035.
The President instructed to ensure budgetary balance, high-quality planning, and the allocation of financial resources at both the republican and local levels. In this regard, today we reviewed the draft Laws on the volumes of general transfers and the republican budget for 2026-2028. These draft laws have been prepared in accordance with budgetary parameters and are optimal for ensuring the sustainability of public finances. Overall, the budget is balanced and takes into account all strategic initiatives of the Head of State. The volumes of general transfers provide equal conditions for regions in terms of access to basic infrastructure, taking into account the System of Regional Standards. As instructed by the President, the budget remains socially oriented. At the same time, expenditures aimed at stimulating economic growth have been increased. Compared to the current year, they will grow from about 11% to 16% of total expenditures. These include nationwide infrastructure projects, incentive measures, and state support for businesses. These expenditures will positively affect regional development and improve the quality of life of the population," emphasized Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
It was noted that the draft republican budget and general transfers were formed taking into account the new Budget and Tax Codes.
The Prime Minister instructed all government agencies to ensure the achievement of the set parameters for the socio-economic development of the country, as well as the most efficient and timely use of budget funds, with strict control over expenditures.
The Ministries of Finance and National Economy, together with the Government Office, have been tasked with submitting the draft laws to Parliament by September 1.
26.08.2025, 13:30 29651
Ministry of Energy on Preparation for the Heating Season: All Repair Works Will Be Completed on Time
At a Government session, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported on the progress of preparations for the upcoming heating season, primeminister.kz reports.
He stated that, in accordance with the schedule approved by the system operator, repair of 10 power units, 63 boilers, and 39 turbines is planned at power plants this year. Repair works are underway at 4 power units, 31 boilers, and 20 turbines, while repairs have been completed at 5 power units, 22 boilers, and 12 turbines. A total of 376.7 billion tenge has been allocated for repair works at energy facilities, which is 13% higher than last year.
On power grids of regional electricity companies (RECs), repair works are planned for 17,000 km of transmission lines, 420 substations, and 3,500 distribution points and transformer substations.
Repairs have been completed on 77% of transmission lines, 68% of substations, and 73% of distribution points and transformer substations. For heating networks, repair works include reconstruction and overhaul of 323 km of pipelines. 215 km, or 66%, have already been completed. All repair works will be completed on time," Yerlan Akkenzhenov assured.
According to the Minister, fuel depots at energy facilities have accumulated 4.4 million tons of coal, which is 9% higher than last year’s level, as well as 131.9 thousand tons of fuel oil, which is 32% higher than last year.
The Ministry has approved a supply schedule for "social" fuel oil in the amount of 257 thousand tons starting from September. It was emphasized that the process of concluding contracts and ensuring adequate fuel reserves must be accelerated. According to reported data, technological disruptions at power plants decreased by 11% in the first 7 months of this year.
For the capital repair and reconstruction of 323 km of heating networks in 2025, about 130 billion tenge has been allocated, including 104.2 billion tenge in budgetary funds and 25.2 billion tenge within enterprise tariff estimates.
As of today, implementation stands at 66%. We request that instructions be given to regional akimats to complete the works already started before the beginning of the heating period," Yerlan Akkenzhenov stressed.
The Minister added that, for urgent measures this year, funds from the Government Reserve have been allocated for construction, reconstruction, and overhaul of heat sources and heating networks in the amount of 47.6 billion tenge, including:
- 20 billion tenge for the construction of heat sources;
- 8.7 billion tenge for repair and reconstruction of heat sources;
- 5.5 billion tenge for repair of heating networks;
- 13.4 billion tenge for budgetary investment projects in heating networks.
Yerlan Akkenzhenov also provided an update on coal supply in the republic.
According to reported data, coal mining enterprises extracted 61.4 million tons of coal in the first 7 months of this year. Of this, 2.2 million tons were shipped for public utilities and households, 37.4 million tons for energy complexes, 1.6 million tons for industrial enterprises, and 18.2 million tons for export.
Preparatory work for the upcoming heating season is being carried out in all regions. The plan for meeting the coal needs of the population and budgetary organizations, with specified deadlines, has been handed over to regional akimats for implementation.
For the upcoming heating season, the demand for coal products is about 7.7 million tons. As of today, about 2.2 million tons have been supplied, which is 29% of the annual plan. According to regional akimats, total coal reserves at retail points amount to 434 thousand tons.
In general, coal mining enterprises and KTZ are ready to deliver the required volume of coal to the regions in line with plans. To ensure a stable passage of the upcoming heating season, the Ministry has organized the implementation of all technical and organizational measures. Work on the quality preparation of energy enterprises for the upcoming autumn-winter period will continue," Yerlan Akkenzhenov concluded.
26.08.2025, 11:35 29391
Implementation of the President’s Address in the Energy Sector and Preparation for the Heating Season Reviewed by the Government
At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the progress of preparations for the upcoming heating season was reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported on the readiness of energy sources, heating networks, and coal supply, while Minister of Industry and Construction Ersain Nagaspayev delivered a report on the preparation of social facilities, residential buildings, and engineering infrastructure. Regional governors also presented their reports.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Construction, 92% of educational facilities, 91% of healthcare facilities, and 83% of residential buildings have been prepared for the heating season. Additionally, 610 km of water supply networks and 101 km of sewerage systems have been repaired, along with 11,200 autonomous boiler houses.
The Prime Minister stressed the need for systematic preparation for the winter period.
The Head of State, in his Address to the Nation, set the task of modernizing the energy infrastructure and public utilities. Given the high level of wear and tear in the energy sector, it is necessary to conduct systematic and high-quality work in preparation for the heating season. Under the ‘Tariff in Exchange for Investment’ program, nearly 377 billion tenge has been allocated this year alone for the repair and modernization of power plants, which is 15% higher than last year. Additionally, about 48 billion tenge has been allocated from the Government Reserve for the repair of heat sources and heating networks," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
During the session, particular attention was paid to the preparation of the regions for the heating season. Reports from governors highlighted risks of delays in repair work. For example, in the Akmola region, repair of the reserve boiler at the Stepnogorsk CHPP has not been completed; at the Topar GRES in the Karaganda region, there is a risk of delays; in the Mangystau region, modernization of two turbines at CHPP-2 has been postponed. In Aktau, reconstruction of heating networks remains slow.
The Prime Minister emphasized that this situation reflects poor planning and a lack of strict control on the part of governors. In some regions, the work of Regional Headquarters on winter preparation was found to be insufficient.
Cases of KEGOC granting extensions for repairs at energy facilities were also noted, despite the Prime Minister’s directive in May this year prohibiting such practices. The Ministry of Energy has been instructed to take strict measures for each case of delay or unjustified rescheduling.
Additional tasks were assigned to governors regarding the evaluation of the readiness of energy enterprises for winter.
Work has already begun on issuing readiness certificates for energy enterprises. Governors must personally participate in the commissions evaluating readiness for the heating season. It is unacceptable for facilities to operate without readiness certificates. Special attention must be given to energy facilities in the cities of Ridder, Kentau, Ekibastuz, and Aktau. In cases where the heating season begins without readiness certificates, those responsible will be held accountable. I also instruct regional headquarters on the heating season to resume their activities. Energy facilities and networks must be regularly inspected. The heating season must start strictly on schedule, taking into account weather conditions," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
The Prime Minister issued several instructions. The Ministry of Energy, together with regional governors, must ensure timely completion of repair work on heat sources and heating networks. A task has been set to approve the supply schedule of social fuel oil to the regions by September 1 of this year.
The Ministry of Energy, together with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) and regional governors, must take measures to ensure timely deliveries of coal and fuel oil to energy facilities in accordance with approved schedules and volumes, and to establish control over coal supply to the population.
The Ministry of Industry and Construction and regional governors have been instructed to ensure full readiness of educational facilities by September 1, and of healthcare facilities, housing, and public utilities by October 15. The Ministries of Education, Science and Higher Education, and Healthcare have also been tasked with taking this issue under control.
25.08.2025, 14:52 36256
3.1 million tons of grain harvested in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Kazakhstan has harvested 2.2 million ha of grain-13.7% of the total sown area-yielding 3.1 million tons, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Harvesting is currently underway in 15 regions, including Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Abai and Zhetysu regions, as well as Shymkent.
According to preliminary data, 2.2 million ha of grain have been harvested, accounting for 13.7% of the total sown area, yielding 3.1 million tons. In addition, 24.4 thousand tons of oilseeds, 525.5 thousand tons of potatoes with an average yield of 239 c/ha, 1.6 million tons of vegetables with a yield of 286 c/ha, and 1.8 million tons of melons and gourds with a yield of 269.9 c/ha have been collected," the ministry said.
East Kazakhstan, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, and Zhetysu regions have reported high yields.
22.08.2025, 17:50 44511
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan set to increase trade turnover up to USD 3 bln
The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan signed a Joint Statement following the bilateral talks, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Besides, they also signed the resolutions of the 7th session of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
The members of the official delegations signed the roadmap to increase bilateral commodity turnover up to 3 billion US dollars by 2030 and other intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements.
As written before, the Heads of State took part in the sitting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
