Kazakhstan produces 608,800 tons of meat in 7 months of 2025

At a Government session, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported on the progress of preparations for the upcoming heating season, primeminister.kz reports.





He stated that, in accordance with the schedule approved by the system operator, repair of 10 power units, 63 boilers, and 39 turbines is planned at power plants this year. Repair works are underway at 4 power units, 31 boilers, and 20 turbines, while repairs have been completed at 5 power units, 22 boilers, and 12 turbines. A total of 376.7 billion tenge has been allocated for repair works at energy facilities, which is 13% higher than last year.





On power grids of regional electricity companies (RECs), repair works are planned for 17,000 km of transmission lines, 420 substations, and 3,500 distribution points and transformer substations.





Repairs have been completed on 77% of transmission lines, 68% of substations, and 73% of distribution points and transformer substations. For heating networks, repair works include reconstruction and overhaul of 323 km of pipelines. 215 km, or 66%, have already been completed. All repair works will be completed on time," Yerlan Akkenzhenov assured.





According to the Minister, fuel depots at energy facilities have accumulated 4.4 million tons of coal, which is 9% higher than last year’s level, as well as 131.9 thousand tons of fuel oil, which is 32% higher than last year.





The Ministry has approved a supply schedule for "social" fuel oil in the amount of 257 thousand tons starting from September. It was emphasized that the process of concluding contracts and ensuring adequate fuel reserves must be accelerated. According to reported data, technological disruptions at power plants decreased by 11% in the first 7 months of this year.





For the capital repair and reconstruction of 323 km of heating networks in 2025, about 130 billion tenge has been allocated, including 104.2 billion tenge in budgetary funds and 25.2 billion tenge within enterprise tariff estimates.





As of today, implementation stands at 66%. We request that instructions be given to regional akimats to complete the works already started before the beginning of the heating period," Yerlan Akkenzhenov stressed.





The Minister added that, for urgent measures this year, funds from the Government Reserve have been allocated for construction, reconstruction, and overhaul of heat sources and heating networks in the amount of 47.6 billion tenge, including:





20 billion tenge for the construction of heat sources;

8.7 billion tenge for repair and reconstruction of heat sources;

5.5 billion tenge for repair of heating networks;

13.4 billion tenge for budgetary investment projects in heating networks.





Yerlan Akkenzhenov also provided an update on coal supply in the republic.





According to reported data, coal mining enterprises extracted 61.4 million tons of coal in the first 7 months of this year. Of this, 2.2 million tons were shipped for public utilities and households, 37.4 million tons for energy complexes, 1.6 million tons for industrial enterprises, and 18.2 million tons for export.





Preparatory work for the upcoming heating season is being carried out in all regions. The plan for meeting the coal needs of the population and budgetary organizations, with specified deadlines, has been handed over to regional akimats for implementation.





For the upcoming heating season, the demand for coal products is about 7.7 million tons. As of today, about 2.2 million tons have been supplied, which is 29% of the annual plan. According to regional akimats, total coal reserves at retail points amount to 434 thousand tons.





In general, coal mining enterprises and KTZ are ready to deliver the required volume of coal to the regions in line with plans. To ensure a stable passage of the upcoming heating season, the Ministry has organized the implementation of all technical and organizational measures. Work on the quality preparation of energy enterprises for the upcoming autumn-winter period will continue," Yerlan Akkenzhenov concluded.