Kazakhstan ranked 33rd in the Green Future Index eco-rating

Kazakhstan is ranked 33rd in the Green Future Index, according to the MIT Technology Review portal of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Kazakhstan received an overall rating of 4.9 points and is located in the ranking between Brazil (32nd position) and Poland (34th position).

The Green Future Index summarizes the scores earned on carbon emissions, energy transition, green society, green innovation and climate policy.

According to the table, the Green Future Index ranks 76 top countries and territories in terms of their progress and commitment to building a low-carbon future.













