Kazakhstan ranked 76th in the ranking of the best countries for adventure and tourism

Kazakhstan has been ranked 76th in the ranking of the best countries for adventure and tourism, according to U.S. News.





In the ranking of 78 countries, only Iraq and Oman were worse than Kazakhstan.





The location of the countries in the ranking was determined by such criteria as: picturesqueness, friendliness, fun and pleasant climate.

Kazakhstan has been awarded 4.4 points out of 100 possible with following indexes:





- picturesqueness - 10.4 out of 100





- friendliness - 7.4 out of 100





- fun - 2.6 out of 100





- pleasant climate - 2.1 out of 100





The top three countries include Brazil, Italy and Spain. Russia was in 51st place in the ranking, Uzbekistan - in 74th.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.