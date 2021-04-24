Kazakhstan ranked 76th in the ranking of the best countries for adventure and tourism

In the ranking of 78 countries, only Iraq and Oman were worse than Kazakhstan.
The location of the countries in the ranking was determined by such criteria as: picturesqueness, friendliness, fun and pleasant climate.
Kazakhstan has been awarded 4.4 points out of 100 possible with following indexes:
- picturesqueness - 10.4 out of 100
- friendliness - 7.4 out of 100
- fun - 2.6 out of 100
- pleasant climate - 2.1 out of 100
The top three countries include Brazil, Italy and Spain. Russia was in 51st place in the ranking, Uzbekistan - in 74th.
Source: KazTAG
