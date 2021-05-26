Kazakhstan received access to Amazon

picture: retail.ru
We have completed negotiations with Amazon that started in November last year. Since May 20, our country has been included in the list of 'Allowed' on one of the world's largest e-commerce platforms," the report says.
Kazakhstani businessmen will be able to receive payments directly through Kazakhstani banks and trade under their own flag.
Source: KazTAG
