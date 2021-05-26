Kazakhstan received access to Amazon

picture: retail.ru

Kazakhstan has received the right to trade on Amazon since May 20, said the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

We have completed negotiations with Amazon that started in November last year. Since May 20, our country has been included in the list of 'Allowed' on one of the world's largest e-commerce platforms," the report says.

Kazakhstani businessmen will be able to receive payments directly through Kazakhstani banks and trade under their own flag.













