Kazakhstan records 6.5% GDP growth in 8 months

During his official visit to Pakistan, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a series of meetings with the management of leading Pakistani companies representing key sectors of the economy, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





At the meeting with Anwar Ali Haider, CEO of the Fauji Foundation, the parties discussed promising areas of cooperation and the implementation of joint projects with the Foundation’s subsidiaries, including Fauji Fertilizer, Mari Energies, Askari Bank, and Fauji Food. They explored opportunities to expand collaboration in agriculture, the production of mineral fertilizers, food products, and construction materials, as well as to strengthen banking ties between Kazakhstan and Pakistan. An agreement was reached to intensify contacts between the Fauji Foundation and JSC "Samruk-Kazyna" for the practical implementation of the outlined plans, and to conduct reciprocal visits to explore current opportunities and develop a step-by-step cooperation roadmap.





Prospects for transport and logistics partnership were discussed during a meeting with Farrukh Shahzad, CEO of National Logistics Corporation. The interlocutors identified specific measures to develop cooperation in the logistics sector. The Kazakh delegation presented an initiative to establish a joint Kazakh-Pakistani transport and logistics consortium involving key operators from both countries. The implementation of this initiative will allow for the consolidation of efforts to more effectively utilize existing potential and to expand mutual trade flows.





The possibilities of participating in large-scale infrastructure projects implemented by Kazakhstan were discussed with Khalid Nawaz Awan, Chairman of TCS Logistics. Minister Nurtleu noted that, on the instructions of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the development of transport and logistics infrastructure has been identified as a strategic priority. Key initiatives include the construction of a railway through Afghanistan, which will connect the markets of Eurasia and Central Asia with Pakistan and provide access to the countries of the Persian Gulf, Africa, and Southeast Asia.





Following the meetings, the Kazakh side expressed its gratitude for the interest shown and confirmed its readiness for further constructive dialogue aimed at the practical implementation of the initiatives discussed.