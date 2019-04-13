Astana. April 12. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan reduced the forecast of gas production by 2016, Kazakhstan Today reports.



Ministry of Oil and Gas of Kazakhstan reduced the outlook for production of natural gas and associated gas in Kazakhstan until 2016, according to the specialized edition Neftegaz.ru.



According to the Ministry data for 2011-2015, in 2013 Kazakhstan plans to produce 40.5 billion cubic meters of gas, in 2014 - 41 billion cubic meters, in 2015 - 45 billion cubic meters.



Earlier Kazakhstan predicted gas production in 2013 at 52.9 billion cubic meters, in 2014 - 55.8 billion cubic meters, in 2015 - 59.3 billion cubic meters. Natural gas production in 2012 amounted to 40.3 billion cubic meters (+1.8%), the article says.



As for the oil sector, there is a different situation. With the beginning of the development of the Kashagan field Kazakhstan will increase oil production to 120 million tons by 2020, according to Neftegaz.ru referring to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Akhmetov.



Kazakhstan in 2012 extracted 79 million tons of oil, including gas condensate. This is 1.1% less than in the same period in 2011, the article noted.



"But this year, in June, we start the big project "Kashagan", and expand the Tengiz field. All of this will have to increase production in 2020 to 120 million tons of oil," said S. Akhmetov.



